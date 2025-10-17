Xraised Hosts Sylvie Leduc & Simon Bourdeau

A Powerful Conversation on AI, Innovation, Regulation & Digital Competencies

TORONTO, CANADA, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised proudly released its latest interview featuring two leading Canadian voices in the technology and research space: Sylvie Leduc, Founder, President & Executive Project Manager at Sylvie Leduc Consulting Services, and Simon Bourdeau, Principal Investigator, Researcher & Fellow at CIRANO and Full Tenured Professor at School of Management Sciences in University of Quebec in Montreal (UQAM) in Department of Analytics, Operations, and Information Technology (AOIT).

With more than 25 years of experience in IT, project management, and AI, Sylvie Leduc has built a reputation for conscious leadership, governance, and ethical approaches to innovation. Alongside her, Simon Bourdeau whose research focuses on digital transformation and competencies, project risk, and team work, innovation, change management and data structure brings academic depth and practical insights on how organizations can thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Together, they joined Xraised to explore how AI, innovation, regulation and foundational digital competencies including cybersecurity and disinformation are shaping the future.



AI and Global Innovation

Returning for her second feature on Xraised, Sylvie Leduc shared her unique perspective on how AI is redefining the pace of technological change. From geopolitical shifts to Canada’s position on the global stage, she highlighted opportunities in the tech sector and the need for bold leadership. Leduc emphasized that innovation is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity for countries like Canada to remain competitive against players such as the U.S., Europe, China, and Southeast Asia.



The Need for Stronger Regulation

One of the most pressing points in the conversation was the urgent call for regulation. With AI moving faster than policymakers can respond, Leduc stressed the risks of falling behind. She pointed to ongoing work by the UN and UNESCO as frameworks for international cooperation but noted that the real challenge lies in turning resolutions into enforceable national policies. “If governments wait too long, society may face consequences that are difficult to reverse,” she warned.



Cybersecurity and Digital Competencies

Bourdeau presented insights from CIRANO’s Digital Competencies Index, highlighting how productivity, awareness of misinformation, and especially cybersecurity skills, as they relate to applicable individual, corporate and national security laws, will define organizational success in the coming decade.

He explained that while progress has been made, many organizations underestimate the risks of digital vulnerabilities. Bourdeau emphasized the need for continuous education and adaptability in an age where AI and cyber threats evolve daily.



Balancing Defense, Ethics, and Innovation

The interview also explored the geopolitical dimension of AI, particularly its integration into defense systems, drones, and emerging armaments. Leduc noted Canada’s delicate balance between investing in NATO-driven AI defense spending and maintaining ethical governance. Both guests agreed that the intersection of AI, defense, and regulation raises unprecedented questions for policymakers, businesses, and citizens alike.



Looking Ahead with Optimism

Despite the challenges, both Leduc and Bourdeau ended the discussion on a note of optimism. For Leduc, the promise lies in conscious leadership and Canada’s potential to lead in responsible innovation. For Bourdeau, optimism is tied to strengthening digital competencies and building resilience against disinformation and cyber risks. Together, they encouraged leaders to act today—investing in skills, governance, and forward-thinking strategies that will prepare society for tomorrow’s challenges.



About Xraised

Xraised is a platform dedicated to spotlighting entrepreneurs, innovators, and thought leaders who are shaping the future. Through in-depth interviews and insights, Xraised provides audiences with fresh perspectives on business, technology, and leadership.



Media Contact:

Sylvie Leduc – sylvie.t.leduc@gmail.com

Simon Bourdeau - bourdeau.s@uqam.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.