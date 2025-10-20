Community First: Focal And Kedron-Wavell Launch Real-Time Gambling Risk Detection System To Expand Player Protection

Kedron-Wavell will be first to trial ‘Prevent’ - Focal’s reimagined player protection technology that uses live data to provide proactive support and tailored resources to guests.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focal Research Consultants, a long-time leader in safer gambling innovation, announced today a new partnership with Kedron-Wavell, a multi-faceted club and entertainment venue in North Brisbane, Queensland. Together, Focal and Kedron-Wavell will be undertaking an unprecedented trial of groundbreaking safer gambling technology.Kedron-Wavell will be first to trial ‘ Prevent ’ - Focal’s reimagined player protection technology that uses live data to provide proactive support and tailored resources to guests. Purpose-built for land-based operators to prevent gambling harm through early identification, this solution continues to reach the right customers, with the right message, at the right time, which can now be delivered in real-time.“We are looking forward to collaborating with Focal Research. A cornerstone of our mission is to give back to our community, and one of the critical ways we can do this is to protect our patrons from gambling harms using cutting-edge technology. We feel fortunate to engage with a trusted, proven partner to keep our guests safer within our venues,” said Lyndon Broome, Chief Executive Officer at Kedron-Wavell.Tracy Schrans, Co-Founder and President of Focal Research, said, “We are delighted to partner with Kedron-Wavell. We applaud their initiative in piloting our innovative real-time system in their clubs as well as their dedication to actively promoting sustainable gambling practices. Together we are moving player protection not just upstream, but making it mainstream, ensuring all Kedron-Wavell’s guests and the broader community are protected.”Joining forces will also benefit and support Kedron-Wavell staff by embedding safer gambling technology and resources as a normal extension of customer care. “We care deeply about our members but also about our staff, and this technology will help free up resources so staff can focus on providing a positive experience for everyone who walks through our doors,” said Vjorn Bradow, General Manager of Kedron-Wavell.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Focal’s commitment to delivering innovative, safer gambling solutions to pubs and clubs in Australia. With this partnership, Kedron-Wavell joins over 400+ venues worldwide currently using Focal’s evidence-based technology to deliver player protection and promote safer gambling.Kedron-Wavell is a multifaceted entertainment and functions venue leading the Queensland, Australia Club Industry. A non-proﬁt organization, profits from the Club go back into the community. In the last ten years, Kedron-Wavell has contributed more than $12 million dollars to community-based services and projects, as well as various affiliated sporting groups and clubs. They support various charity organisations, community welfare, and provide training and jobs, currently employing close to 250 people in their immediate area.The first supplier of player protection technology in wide-area land-based venues, Focal is an independent safer gambling research and technology company focused on gambling risk detection and player support. Our research on player behaviour has led to the creation of a state-of-the-art gambling risk detection system, called PREVENT, which helps regulators and operators prevent and mitigate gambling-related harm. Building on 30 years of applied gambling research experience, we continue to investigate real-world gambling behaviour and safer gambling impacts, providing evidence-based insights to inform policy and practice on a global scale.

