Focal Collaborating with UNLV International Gaming Institute on Session Length Analysis Research

Focal Collaborating with UNLV International Gaming Institute

Results of this research will inform best practices for when and how responsible gambling interactions can be conducted to support players at risk of harm.

HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focal Research Consultants announced today that the Focal team is working with Dr. Kasra Ghaharian and Dr. Piyush Puranik at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) International Gaming Institute on a collaborative program of research around continuous play. The results of this research will inform best practices for when and how responsible gambling interactions can be conducted in venues to better support players at risk of harm.“We are excited to be working with renowned researchers at UNLV IGI to replicate our analyses around who is engaging in long sessions and why players are taking fewer breaks with new data sets,” said Dr. Melissa Salmon, Applied Research Lead at Focal , “Using real-world player and machine session data from multiple operators, we are finding that player risk is largely unrelated to how long a person is playing and how often they take breaks – which has been surprising, to say the least. Given the implications these early results have for safer gambling policy and practice, it is so important for us to work together to advance the evidence base in this area.”We are thrilled to be collaborating with Focal Research Consultants on this important initiative,” said Dr. Kasra Ghaharian, Director of Research at UNLV IGI . “By leveraging real-world data and combining our expertise, we aim to provide evidence-based recommendations that empower stakeholders to make informed decisions and better support players at risk of harm.”Focal Research and UNLV’s IGI are working collaboratively to publish these results in a series of peer-reviewed papers in the new year.###About Focal Research:At Focal, we harness the power of data to transform the gambling industry. Our state-of-the-art data analytics provide deep insights into player behaviour, helping operators and regulators make evidence-informed decisions to keep players safe. We develop innovative software solutions, including our flagship product, ALeRT Bettor Protection, which prioritizes player safety and ensures a safer and more enjoyable gambling experience. ALeRT Bettor Customer Care complements our risk detection system with training support for staff and managers. Our dedicated research team continues to investigate real-world gambling behaviour and evaluate safer gambling impacts, providing evidence-based insights to help prevent and mitigate gambling-related harm on a global scale. With Focal, you’re investing in a safer, smarter gambling industry.About the University of Nevada, Las Vegas International Gaming Institute:For more than 30 years, UNLV International Gaming Institute (IGI) has provided research-based solutions, cutting-edge insights, and executive education to the global gambling industry. With expertise in areas like gambling and hospitality innovation, regulation and policy, esports, diversity, and responsible gambling, IGI has been called upon to provide its research to more than 50 jurisdictions across the globe. In addition to these offerings, IGI proudly emphasizes diversity and community outreach through initiatives like the Young Executive Scholars Hospitality & Tourism Program (YES),which gives high schoolers a behind-the-scenes look at the career and educational opportunities that the hospitality industry provides.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.