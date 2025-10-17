Chris LeBlanc of Biopharma Consulting Group Earns ASQ Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) Designation

Chris LeBlanc - Biopharma Consultant

This achievement underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to quality excellence, regulatory compliance, and delivering trusted guidance.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biopharma Consulting Group is proud to announce that Chris LeBlanc, founder and lead biopharma consultant, has earned the prestigious ASQ Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) credential. This achievement underscores the firm's ongoing commitment to quality excellence, regulatory compliance, and delivering trusted guidance in the biopharmaceutical industry.

The Certified Quality Auditor (CQA) designation, conferred by the American Society for Quality (ASQ), recognizes professionals who possess specialized knowledge in audit principles, process evaluation, and quality systems assessment. Chris’s certification demonstrates his deep expertise in auditing practices and strengthens the team’s capability to support clients through inspections, due diligence, and corrective actions as a leading pharma consulting company.

"As the regulatory landscape in biotech and pharma grows increasingly complex, earning the CQA designation equips me with additional tools and credibility to serve our clients more effectively," said Chris LeBlanc. "We’re committed to maintaining the highest standards in quality assurance, and this certification reaffirms our dedication."

This milestone adds to Biopharma Consulting Group’s reputation as a leader among biotech consulting firms, offering services in QA/QC, regulatory readiness, and project management. With Chris now certified, the firm is even better positioned to guide companies through audit readiness, internal and supplier audits, and quality system optimization.

About Biopharma Consulting Group

Biopharma Consulting Group is a specialized consulting firm offering strategic, technical, and regulatory support to biopharmaceutical and biotech companies. With deep experience in quality assurance, analytical systems, method development, and regulatory compliance, they help clients navigate complex challenges from early development through commercial scale-up.

