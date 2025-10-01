American Pride Properties Announces Rebrand to American Pride Construction

American Pride Construction Team

DARTMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Pride Properties, a trusted name in residential and commercial construction throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is proud to announce a company rebrand. Effective immediately, the company will operate under its new name: American Pride Construction.

The change reflects the company’s growth and evolving focus while staying true to its core mission of delivering exceptional craftsmanship, reliable service, and long-lasting results. Along with the new name comes a refreshed slogan: “Build with American Pride.”

A Name That Matches the Mission

“For years, our clients have trusted us with everything from new home construction to major renovations and additions,” said Joe Joubert Owner/Founder. “As our services expanded, we wanted our name to clearly reflect the quality construction work we provide. American Pride Construction does exactly that—it speaks to our values, our craftsmanship, and our commitment to the communities we serve.”

American Pride Construction will continue to provide a full suite of construction services, including custom home building, home additions, interior remodeling, and exterior improvements. The rebrand ensures that current and future clients can easily recognize the company’s expertise as a comprehensive construction partner.

Same Team, Same Commitment

Despite the new name, customers can expect the same dedicated team, hands-on project management, and focus on quality that have been the company’s hallmark since day one. Current projects will proceed without interruption, and all existing client relationships remain unchanged.

Looking Ahead

American Pride Construction sees this rebrand as an opportunity to strengthen its identity while reaffirming its dedication to excellence. The company is eager to continue working with homeowners and businesses across the region to bring their visions to life.

“We’re excited for this next chapter,” added Justin Case, Owner/Founder. “Our name may be new, but our promise remains the same—high-quality construction, attention to detail, and a true sense of pride in everything we build.”

About American Pride Construction

Formerly American Pride Properties, American Pride Construction is a family-owned general contractor company based in Dartmouth, MA. Serving clients throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the company specializes in new home construction, additions, remodeling, and renovation projects, offering expert craftsmanship and customer-focused service.

For more information, visit https://appgroupllc.com

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Wotton

Spectrum Marketing Group

508-990-0438

