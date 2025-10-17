UM becomes member of UNESCO Chair network

MACAU, October 17 - The University of Macau (UM) and the University of Coimbra held a ceremony to mark UM’s official entry as a member of the network established by the UNESCO Chair on Intercultural Dialogue on Heritages of Portuguese Influence (Patrimónios) at the University of Coimbra. This collaboration not only strengthens UM’s ties with higher education institutions in Portuguese-speaking countries but also injects new momentum into the development of cultural heritage research and international academic exchange in Macao.

During the ceremony, Rui Martins, vice rector of UM, and João Nuno Cruz Matos Calvão da Silva, vice rector of the University of Coimbra, confirmed the collaboration on behalf of their respective institutions. Martins said that the UNESCO Chair project, as an international initiative integrating research, training, and development cooperation, has already established an extensive network of partners. UM’s involvement will further enrich the network’s academic resources and cultural perspectives. He added that the Department of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management in the UM Faculty of Business Administration (FBA) will serve as the project’s execution unit, showcasing its expertise and execution capabilities in cultural heritage research and international cooperation.

UM and the University of Coimbra also exchanged letters of collaboration, expressing their joint commitment to establishing the Luís de Camões Universal Database. This collaboration demonstrates the in-depth cooperation between the two universities in Portuguese cultural studies. The project will create a comprehensive digital platform that will serve as an authoritative reference for Camões research and resources worldwide, while also preserving and promoting the works of this literary giant.

In addition, Walter Rossa, holder of the UNESCO Chair on Intercultural Dialogue on Heritages of Portuguese Influence, delivered a distinguished seminar to students and faculty at UM. During the seminar, he discussed the theoretical, ethical, and political positioning of cultural heritage studies within the UNESCO policy framework. Those in attendance included Yu Jun, dean of FBA; Miao Li, head of the Department of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management in FBA; and João Veloso, head of the Department of Portuguese in the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Established by the University of Coimbra in 2018, the UNESCO Chair on Intercultural Dialogue on Heritages of Portuguese Influence (Patrimónios) aims to promote interdisciplinary education and research focused on various forms of cultural heritage, including architecture, art, language, literature, landscape, and urban planning, and explore the diverse cultural outcomes resulting from the influence of Portuguese-speaking cultures.