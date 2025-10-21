Showcase of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage to be launched in November

MACAU, October 21 - Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, coordinated by the Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Macao Museum, and co-organised by the Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum (Guangdong Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center) and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Office of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the “New Momentum—Cultured Bay Area, Brilliant Intangible Cultural Heritage: Showcase of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage” will be held from 1 November 2025 to 15 March 2026 in Macao, featuring a thematic exhibition, interactive craft demonstrations, experiential workshops, and the sale of cultural and creative products of intangible cultural heritage. The Macao Museum is open to the public with free admission from 1 to 3 November. All are welcome to participate.

The thematic exhibition “New Momentum” will be held from 2 November 2025 to 15 March 2026 on the 3rd floor of the Macao Museum. The exhibition features over 50 representative intangible cultural items from the Greater Bay Area such as Cantonese Embroidery, Coloured Silk Weaving, Woodcarving, and Cantonese Porcelain, allowing the public to learn about the techniques of intangible cultural heritage rooted in the traditional Lingnan culture and experience the Eastern aesthetics of the intangible cultural heritage refined through the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures as embodied in the Greater Bay Area.

Interactive craft demonstrations will be held from 1 to 2 November at the Mount Fortress Garden and the Macao Museum. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage from the cities of the Greater Bay Area will present the essence of techniques embedded in the intangible cultural heritage, including Fo Shan Wood-block New Year Picture, Hakka Unicorn Dance in Hang Hau in Sai Kung, Manufacture and Painting of Portuguese Azulejo Tiles, Portuguese Folk Dance, Lion Dance, Wing Chun Martial Arts, Choi Lei Fat Martial Arts, Cantonese Naamyam (Narrative Songs) ,Taoist Ritual Music, and Baatyam Percussion. The schedule for these interactive demonstrations will be announced on the website of the Macao Museum (www.macaumuseum.gov.mo) on 27 October.

Inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage from the cities of the Greater Bay Area will also host experimental workshops from 1 to 2 November at the Macao Museum, the Mandarin’s House and the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, including Puppetry Workshop, Gold Couching Embroidery Bookmark Workshop, a Olive-stone Carving workshop, a Cantonese Opera Headdress Crafting Technique Workshop, and Guangdong Paper-cut Workshop. In addition, two sessions of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage guided tours will be available on 1 November at the Macao Museum. Interested parties can register through the “Activity applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from today until 29 October. If the number of registrants exceed the maximum number of participants, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Successful applicants will be notified by SMS.

Intangible Cultural Heritage and Cultural Creative Product Sales Booths will be set from 1 to 3 November at the Mount Fortress Garden, bringing together intangible cultural heritage products from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. The activity aims to provide an exchange platform for intangible cultural heritage projects in the Greater Bay Area, promoting the inheritance and innovation of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage, and inspire the perspective of intangible cultural heritage industrialization.

The “Cultured Bay Area, Brilliant Intangible Cultural Heritage: Showcase of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Intangible Cultural Heritage” is the first large itinerant exhibition dedicated to intangible cultural heritage in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The first stop was held in Hong Kong in October 2024 under the theme of “Celebrating National Day—Auspicious Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Greater Bay Area”, followed by a second stop in Shenzhen held in early 2025 under the theme of “New Year in Shenzhen．GBA Reunion”. The subsequent stop will be held in Macao in November this year.

The Macao Museum is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm) and closes on Mondays. Admission is free for holders of Macao Resident Identity Cards and for the general public on Tuesdays and the 15th of each month.

For more information about the exhibition and related activities, please contact the MacaoMuseum through tel. no. 2835 7911 during office hours or visit the MacaoMuseum website at www.macaumuseum.gov.mo.