Atlanta’s Next Soul Star Takes Center Stage: Travis Hall’s 'HeART Museum' Album Release Concert – October 22nd

Soul, R&B, and Funk converge as Atlanta vocalist and composer Travis Hall debuts his 16-piece live show at Center Stage on October 22.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travis Hall Brings Soul, R&B, and Funk to Center Stage Atlanta with Debut Album HeART MuseumA new voice is emerging from Atlanta’s rich musical landscape. On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, singer, songwriter, composer, and arranger Travis Hall will take the stage at Center Stage Atlanta for the official release concert of his debut album, HeART Museum.The performance will unite a 16-piece band featuring some of Atlanta’s most accomplished musicians, delivering a live experience that blends the warmth of 1960s and 1970s soul with the polish and pulse of 21st-century R&B.Hall’s debut project honors the legacy of Black American music while introducing his own vision for its future. The album moves fluidly between funk, soul, and contemporary R&B, marked by lush arrangements, live instrumentation, and intimate storytelling—a reflection of Hall’s background as both a modern soul artist and a classically trained opera singer.Having toured more than 200 times with The Atlanta Opera, Hall brings a rare combination of technical mastery and emotional depth to the R&B stage. His performances recall the richness of Earth, Wind & Fire, Luther Vandross, and Stevie Wonder, while his songwriting echoes the craftsmanship of Ashford & Simpson and Brenda Russell.Travis Hall is also GRAMMY considered for his debut singles “ A Day ” and “Fireflies” in the 68th GRAMMY Awards, establishing him as one of Atlanta’s most promising emerging artists.The HeART Museum concert will feature Hall’s acclaimed debut singles “A Day” and “Fireflies”, along with selections from the forthcoming full-length album. The music explores themes of love, legacy, and the Black musical tradition, connecting past and present in a single narrative of sound and soul.“This project is about remembering where our sound comes from and reminding the next generation that soul music is living, breathing, and evolving,” says Hall. “HeART Museum is a place where every song represents a piece of our shared story.”Tickets for the October 22 concert are available now at Ticketmaster For listeners who long for music that feels both timeless and forward-looking, HeART Museum marks the arrival of an artist dedicated to carrying the tradition of soul into a new era.EVENT DETAILSArtist: Travis HallEvent: HeART Museum Album Release ConcertDate: Wednesday, October 22, 2025Time: 8:00 p.m.Venue: Center Stage AtlantaTickets: TicketmasterInstagram: @travishallmusic ABOUT TRAVIS HALLTravis Hall is an Atlanta-based R&B and soul artist, composer, and arranger whose music combines classical vocal training with contemporary soul and funk. A member of The Atlanta Opera and GRAMMY U, Hall’s artistry is informed by the masters of the past while bringing a fresh perspective to modern audiences.His debut album, HeART Museum, was mixed by Brent Kolatalo and mastered by Fili Filizzola. The project is available on all major streaming platforms beginning October 22, 2025.Follow Travis Hall on Instagram at @travishallmusic

