Opera-Trained R&B Artist Travis Hall Announces Debut Album ‘HeART Museum’ and 2026 GRAMMY® Consideration

Former Opera Singer Submits Singles “A Day” and “Fireflies” for Four Key Categories; Album Launch Concert Set for Center Stage Atlanta, October 22nd.

This is my creative homecoming. I wanted to honor the lineage of R&B while offering something timeless and new.” — Travis Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- R&B and soul artist Travis Hall officially announced his upcoming debut album, HeART Museum (Official Release: October 24, 2025), alongside official submissions for the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awardsconsideration.The submissions focus on two singles already released from the project: “A Day” and “Fireflies.”Hall, a former opera singer who has performed over 200 dates on the Western European stage, has returned to his roots, channeling the traditions of soul, funk, and R&B into a distinctly modern soundscape. His music merges the technical vocal discipline of classical training with the emotional urgency of the African American diaspora, positioning him as a standout new voice in the genre.The two submitted singles are being presented to The Recording Academy in four key categories:Single/TrackCategory“A Day”Best Traditional R&B PerformanceBest Arrangement: Vocal, Instrumental, and Acapella.“Fireflies”Best R&B SongBest Music VideoThe entire HeART Museum project, including the submitted singles, was produced with GRAMMY-winning engineer Brent Kolatalo (Kanye West, Bruno Mars) and mastered by engineer Fili Filizzola, emphasizing the music’s elite production standards.“This is my creative homecoming,” says Hall. “I wanted to honor the lineage of R&B while offering something timeless and new. The ambitious production, featuring a live 16-piece band , was essential to giving these powerful, personal songs the gravity and emotional weight they deserved.”Hall will hold his album launch concert and perform the considered singles live, backed by the 16-piece band, at Center Stage Atlanta (Vinyl) on October 22, 2025.The Recording Academyvoting members are encouraged to consider the singles “A Day” and “Fireflies” during the voting period. For full EPK, music links, and screening access, please use the contact information below.About Travis HallTravis Hall is an R&B and soul singer known for fusing his classical opera training with evocative contemporary songwriting. His debut album, HeART Museum, is set for release on October 24th.ContactTravis Hall Walker & Halls PREmail: travishallmusic@gmail.comPhone: 678-460-7158Instagram: @travishallmusic

Travis Hall: "Fireflies" (Official Music Video) - FYC GRAMMYs

