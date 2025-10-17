Tourism Kamloops Achieves Sustainability Milestone with Biosphere Certification

Tourism Kamloops joins a growing network of local organizations recognized for advancing sustainable tourism through Biosphere Certification.

This reflects our team’s deep commitment to building a tourism industry that thrives today and protects our community for generations.” — Lisa White, Director, Community Development at Tourism Kamloops.

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Kamloops is proud to announce it has earned official Biosphere Certification, an internationally recognized distinction that affirms the organization’s commitment to a vibrant, sustainable tourism future.“This reflects our team’s deep commitment to building a tourism industry that thrives today and protects our community for generations,” said Lisa White, Director, Community Development + Engagement at Tourism Kamloops. “It signals to visitors, residents, and the global tourism community that Kamloops is serious about responsible growth.”The Process Behind the CertificationAchieving this certification was no simple task with check boxes, it was a thoughtful, community-driven process. A dedicated internal committee identified at least two sustainability actions aligned with each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These included everything from recycling and composting initiatives to changes in internal operations and planning.To verify the actions, evidence was submitted—often including photos of staff in Tourism Kamloops gear to confirm authenticity. Some tasks were straightforward, while others pushed the team to innovate and adopt new practices. The process itself became a tool for transformation, helping the organization grow more sustainable along the way.After a full audit by the Biosphere team, Tourism Kamloops passed—validating both past efforts and future readiness.What Biosphere Certification MeansInternationally recognized, the Biosphere Certification helps businesses demonstrate their commitment to sustainability. It provides the tools and resources needed to continuously measure, manage, and report on sustainability efforts, integrating these practices into both current operations and long-term planning. Designed to be adaptable across industries and business sizes, the certification also aligns with ESG criteria and key international directives, supporting a clear and actionable path toward continuous improvement.For Tourism Kamloops, it provides credibility, global recognition, and a roadmap to support environmental, cultural, social, and economic priorities—all while ensuring responsible growth and meaningful impact.Driven by Passion: Volunteer Committee Leads the ChargeThis milestone was achieved thanks to a volunteer committee of team members whose passion and creativity powered the certification process. Committee members included:The volunteer committee included:➡️Ashley Cox➡️Meghan Lawson➡️Jada Glen➡️Nic ZdunichTheir work demonstrates that sustainability can be a value lived and championed by the people who represent Kamloops to the world.A Call to the Kamloops Tourism CommunityTourism Kamloops is proud to lead the way in sustainable tourism. With other local organizations like the BC Wildlife Park and the Kamloops Airport, also achieving Biosphere Certification, Kamloops is building momentum as a trusted, responsible destination.Tourism Kamloops invites all tourism-based businesses—including accommodations, attractions, restaurants, and cultural organizations—to join this growing movement. The more we commit together, the stronger Kamloops becomes as a destination visitors can count on.Learn more about the program and how to get involved: https://www.totabc.org/biosphere-commitment-program About Tourism KamloopsTourism Kamloops is dedicated to promoting the vibrant destination of Kamloops, BC, celebrated for its natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and cultural experiences. As a certified Biosphere organization, Tourism Kamloops models responsible tourism practices and strives to support a thriving, sustainable future for the community.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.