Checkers Safety introduces MC4011: The lightest Ultra-Class wheel chock on the market

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkers Safety , a leading manufacturer of safety equipment, announces the launch of the Ultra-Class MC4011, currently the lightest ultra-class wheel chock on the market at 27 lbs. Specifically designed for heavy-duty vehicles operating in open pit mines, quarries, and large-scale mining operations, the MC4011 ensures superior safety and durability for the largest haul trucks in the mining industry while being the only chock suitable for safe single-person placement and removal.Key Features:Lightweight Design: The Checkers MC4011 is 23% lighter than its predecessor MC3011 , making it easier to lift and maneuver, especially when installing on bumper mounts. This reduction in weight aligns with NIOSH guidelines for single person lifts above the shoulder, enhancing ergonomics and reducing strain.Ergonomic Enhancements: The chock features an external grip handle that is easily accessible, even with gloves, and a strategically positioned center of gravity for effortless carrying and installation.Compact Size: Measuring 17.5” x 14.5” x 16”, the MC4011 is 7.5” shorter than comparable products, facilitating easier handling and storage.Proven Performance: Designed to meet specific wheel geometries, the MC4011 ensures positive holding power on vehicles weighing up to 1,600,000 lbs (800 tons) and tire sizes up to 165 inches (419.1 cm) in diameter. It has been rigorously tested on uphill and downhill grades.Manufactured in the USA, Checkers new ultra-class wheel chock meets MSHA specifications and is constructed from weather-resistant HDPE, which also makes it resistant to oils, fuels, and solvents typically found in mining environments. It provides a reliable, cost-effective, and user-friendly solution for securing large haul trucks.For more information on the MC4011 and how it can enhance safety and productivity in your mining operations, please visit Ultra Class Mining Wheel Chock | 800 Ton Capacity | MC4011 | Checkers-SafetyAbout Checkers Safety:Founded in 1987, Checkers Safety, a division of Justrite Safety Group, is a global leading manufacturer of safety equipment such as wheel chocks, cable protectors, and other safety solutions for high-risk environments, like mining sites, construction, and military operations.

