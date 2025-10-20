BioAgilytix Accelerates Global Growth with LC/MS Investments Across Three Continents

Expansions in the U.S., Europe, and Australia strengthen bioanalytical and CMC analytical services.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioAgilytix , the global leader in bioanalysis, has advanced its growth strategy with multi-million-dollar investments in Liquid Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (LC/MS) capabilities, including new platforms and expanded lab space in Hamburg, Germany, and Durham, North Carolina. BioAgilytix is reinforcing its position as the trusted partner for biopharmaceutical sponsors developing next-generation therapeutics.Strategic Investments•Total Space: BioAgilytix now operates 355,000 square feet of laboratory facilities, including 24,000 square feet dedicated to LC/MS.•Integrated Capabilities: Combining LC/MS and Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) services allows BioAgilytix to provide a comprehensive solution for complex programs, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), peptides, oligonucleotides, large and small molecules.•Regulated and Non-Regulated Work: Dedicated GxP and GMP labs across multiple sites support both non-regulated exploratory studies and regulated bioanalysis aligned with international health authority standards.Unified Assay Oversight Dave Beyerlein, Global Lead for LC/MS oversees platform and process harmonization globally and seamless assay transfers from lab to lab, while maintaining regulatory compliance and data integrity,” said Davide Molho, CEO of BioAgilytix.“LC/MS is critical to supporting the most innovative therapeutics,” said Dave Beyerlein, Global Lead for LC/MS. “By harmonizing our platforms and processes, we ensure that our customers can move assays efficiently between sites and trust that the same standards of excellence are maintained across regions.”Global Footprint, Local ResourcesWith expanded capacity in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, BioAgilytix now offers a comprehensive LC/MS portfolio supporting our customers' programs across phases and modalities, globally.Customer Benefits:•Local access with standardized procedures and regulatory compliance•Integrated LC/MS and LBA services under one roof•Hybrid capabilities supporting both small and large molecules•Regulated and non-regulated environments to meet diverse program needs•Seamless assay transfers supported by centralized oversightTo learn more about BioAgilytix’s LC/MS capabilities, visit: https://www.bioagilytix.com/techniques/assay-services/mass-spectrometry-assay/ About BioAgilytix:BioAgilytix is the trusted partner for bioanalytical services throughout every phase of the drug development process. As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, the company provides established and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations with pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarker, and CMC analytical testing services in a GxP environment. BioAgilytix maintains state-of-the-art laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Hamburg, Germany. For more information, please visit www.bioagilytix.com

