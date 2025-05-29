BioAgilytix Expands CMC Analytical Services; Appoints Jeff Patrick, PhD as Global CMC Lead to Drive Innovation and Scale

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioAgilytix , the leading global bioanalytical service provider, today announces the expansion of its global Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) analytical testing capabilities.The investment reinforces BioAgilytix’s long-term commitment to delivering industry-leading scientific solutions that support the full lifecycle of biotherapeutics—from discovery through commercialization. A key component of this expansion is the recently completed buildout of a 76,000 square foot campus in Durham, North Carolina, including 26,000 square feet dedicated to a state-of-the-art GMP compliant laboratory designed to significantly increase the company’s CMC analytical testing capabilities, scalability, scientific breadth, and regulatory readiness. This expansion represents a $20 million investment, underscoring BioAgilytix’s commitment to delivering industry-leading CMC solutions at scale.As part of this strategic initiative, the company has appointed Jeff Patrick, PhD, as Global Lead for CMC analytical services. Jeff Patrick brings more than 35 years of experience in pharmaceutical and analytical sciences and has served in key leadership roles at BioAgilytix for the last six years. As Global Lead, he will drive global strategy for CMC services, unify best practices across laboratories, support automation initiatives, and act as a senior scientific advisor to partners.“I’m proud to help guide the growth of our global CMC capabilities,” said Jeff Patrick. “This expansion strengthens our ability to support biopharma partners at every stage of development.”“This investment reflects our deep commitment to scientific excellence and to the clients who trust us with their most advanced therapies,” said Davide Molho, CEO of BioAgilytix.BioAgilytix has enhanced its CMC capabilities with the addition of new analytical technologies, including:• Maurice & PA 800 Plus – capillary electrophoresis for protein charge and size heterogeneity and impurities• UPLC/HPLC systems – chromatographic platforms for potency, purity, and impurity analysis• Thermo Orbitrap Exploris – high-resolution mass spectrometry for in-depth molecular characterization• Bio-Rad QX200 & QXOne – droplet digital PCR for precise nucleic acid quantificationWith over a decade of CMC expertise, BioAgilytix delivers phase-appropriate services that complement its global bioanalytical strengths.To learn more about BioAgilytix’s CMC services, contact us About BioAgilytix:BioAgilytix is the trusted partner for bioanalytical services throughout every phase of the drug development process. As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, the company provides established and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations with pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarker, and CMC analytical testing services in a GxP environment. BioAgilytix maintains state-of-the-art laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia; and Hamburg, Germany. For more information, please visit www.bioagilytix.com

