Adam Sleeper Takes Oath of Office as United States Attorney for the District of the Virgin Islands

St. Thomas, USVI – Adam Sleeper was sworn in today to become United States Attorney for the District of the Virgin Islands. President Donald Trump announced Sleeper’s nomination on May 6, 2025, and the United States Senate confirmed him on October 7, 2025. Chief District Court Judge Robert Molloy administered the oath of office to United States Attorney Sleeper in a private ceremony.

Prior to taking office as United States Attorney, Sleeper was an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of the Virgin Islands. In that capacity, he served in numerous roles, to include line prosecutor, Appellate Chief, First Assistant United States Attorney, and Acting United States Attorney. Before joining the United States Attorney’s Office, he clerked for Judge Curtis Gómez of the District Court of the Virgin Islands and Judge Joel Carson III of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He also worked as an associate in the Boston, Massachusetts office of an international law firm.

Sleeper received his J.D. cum laude from Cornell Law School and his B.A. cum laude from Connecticut College.