Madras Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor

EUGENE, Ore.— A Madras, Oregon, man, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced to federal prison today for attempting to persuade a purported child to meet him for sex and to send him sexually explicit material.

Ernesto Torres, 45, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and a 20-year term of supervised release.

According to court documents, starting in July of 2024, Torres used Facebook Messenger to chat with an apparent 15-year-old girl. The “child” was an undercover deputy with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. In the ensuing months, Torres requested sexual images, discussed sexual acts he wished to perform, and tried to set up a meeting with the decoy child. On December 1, 2024, Torres drove from Madras to Redmond to meet with the child. In the chat records, Torres expressed a desire to take the child to a cabin roughly 50 miles away.

On December 19, 2024, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment charging Torres with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. Torres was located and arrested by agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) pursuant to a federal warrant on January 10, 2025. On July 15, 2025, he pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

This case was investigated by HSI and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Matthew Nelson, Special Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon, and William M. McLaren, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Anyone who has information about the physical or online exploitation of children are encouraged to contact HSI at (866) 347-2423 or submit a tip online at report.cybertip.org.

Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor. It is important to remember child sexual abuse material depicts actual crimes being committed against children. Not only do these images and videos document the victims’ exploitation and abuse, but when shared across the internet, re-victimize and re-traumatize the child victims each time their abuse is viewed. To learn more, please visit the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at www.missingkids.org.

This case was brought in collaboration with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.