Feel the Land, Know the People: New Video Invites Regenerative Travel in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Prince George, in partnership with Re:BC, is excited to launch Feel the Land, Know the People, a cinematic journey about the changing seasons, stories, and spirit of this northern place.The video is a call to travel with intention, to sink into the land’s wisdom, respect its histories, and walk softly throughout the land.Set upon the traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, the film honours the deep connection between people, culture, and nature. Through sweeping visuals paired with thoughtful narration, it shows how this land shapes who we are. The video is narrated by Elder Darlene McIntosh, a respected Indigenous knowledge keeper whose voice echoes with the teachings of her ancestors. Her words transport viewers into the spiritual and ecological heart of the region, where rivers are sacred, trees breathe with us, and the ancient forests remind us that the land is alive. “We breathe out, they breathe in. They breathe out, we breathe in,” Elder Darlene says, describing the trees as sentient relatives, rooted in tradition and time.This campaign aims to amplify Indigenous voices in tourism storytelling and encourages visitors to form deeper connections, recognize the sacredness of a place, and share in the responsibility to protect it. To travel not just to see, but to belong and give back. “This project is a perfect example of how authentic storytelling can shift the way we think about travel, and the impact we can have not only while we are there but after we have left,” says Kirsten Ovstaas, representative of Re:BC. “Prince George isn’t just a destination; it’s a living story.”“This project not only showcases the beautiful scenery, it honours the proud culture of the Lheidli T’enneh and shares the true spirit of Prince George,” says Carmen Herman, Interim CEO, Tourism Prince George. “We hope this video will inspire people to not only visit, but to returned changed, more present and more connected.”The video debuted at the Northern BC Tourism Summit with a powerful close by Darlene, “We don’t have such a word as goodbye. We would say, ‘nan yustin si’ – we will see you another time.”Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/p9emtLPeIUM About Re:BCRe:BC is a regenerative travel tool rooted in respect, reciprocity, and reconnection. We work alongside communities, creators, and changemakers across British Columbia to reimagine how travel stories are told—centering Indigenous voices, local knowledge, and the land itself. Check out more at www.rebctravel.ca About Tourism Prince GeorgeTourism Prince George is the official destination marketing organization for the city of Prince George, British Columbia. As the largest city in northern BC, Prince George is a vibrant hub where urban experiences meet boundless wilderness. From world-class hiking, biking, and skiing to thriving arts, culture, and culinary scenes, Prince George offers visitors an authentic northern adventure with all the comforts of a modern city. Tourism Prince George promotes the city as a must-visit destination for leisure, business, and sport tourism, while supporting local partners in growing the visitor economy.

