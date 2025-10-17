The Maiden Hunt Series (Part 5): Aubree

Mentoring is woven in the fabric of hunting. For millennia the tradition has been passed down through generations and shared with friends. For the tradition to continue, each generation of hunters are tasked with passing the torch to the next.

Fish and Game's Maiden Hunt Series explores how rewarding it can be for hunters to pass on their passion for the outdoors and shares the stories of new hunters—from completing hunter education and seeking out a mentor to experiencing their first hunt.

“These videos really showcase the hunting experience from the unique perspectives of the new hunters and their mentors,” said Ian Malepeai, Fish and Game Marketing Manager. “They not only portray the amazing hunting opportunities that Idaho has to offer, you get to follow these hunters on their journeys and see first-hand all the thrills, challenges and emotions they experience.”

Each hunter comes to hunting with a different perspective, background, concerns, and interests. From balancing a love of nature with the emotional experience of harvesting an animal, to following in family footsteps, these short films explore the realities of becoming a hunter and illustrate how hunting is so much more than the harvest.