Maine DOE and Maine Community College System Host Statewide Virtual Showing of Counted Out Film Highlighting Math Literacy and Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Community College System (MCCS) are inviting educators, families, and community members to a free statewide virtual showing of the film Counted Out on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 7 p.m.

This live virtual event, made possible through the partnership of the Maine DOE and MCCS, is part of a shared commitment to promoting numeracy and equitable, rigorous math pathways across public education in Maine.

Counted Out argues that numeracy and math literacy—the ability to speak the language of math—are critical determinants of social and economic mobility and engagement. This film highlights how access to meaningful math learning experiences can open doors to opportunity, civic participation, and confidence for all learners.

While Counted Out is not about math pathways specifically, its message underscores the central role of math literacy in ensuring students’ future success. This virtual showing offers a chance for educators and community members statewide to join a collective conversation about how to help all Maine students see themselves as capable mathematical thinkers.

Registration is required to participate in the live showing, and the film will begin promptly at 7 p.m. on October 21. Upon registering, participants will receive a unique ticket link by email. Watch the Counted Out trailer and register here.

Celebrating Statewide Engagement

Earlier this fall, in-person screenings and guided dinner discussions were hosted in communities across the state through a collaboration between the Maine DOE, the Maine Math and Science Alliance (MMSA), and the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM). These regional events brought together educators, administrators, and community members to reflect on the film and share ideas for advancing numeracy in Maine schools.

Participants described Counted Out as “inspiring,” “eye-opening,” and “a reminder that math is for everyone.” Many highlighted the importance of creating classrooms where mathematics feels relevant, engaging, and connected to real life.

One educator wrote, “Creative math classrooms result in creative mathematical thinkers,” while another reflected that, “We need to change the narrative, so every student sees themselves as capable and curious about math.” Others expressed a desire to continue connecting with like-minded educators and exploring new approaches to hands-on, community-based math learning.

Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer Beth Lambert praised the collaboration behind the screenings and the enthusiasm of participants statewide.

“The conversations around Counted Out remind us that math is more than numbers—it’s a language of empowerment,” Lambert said. “We’re excited to bring that message to even more Mainers through the upcoming virtual showing.”