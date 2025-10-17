Suicide Prevention and Awareness Resources

As Maine schools get into the swing of the 2025-2026 school year, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would like to share available resources to recognize, address, and support youth mental health.

Data from the 2023 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey (MIYHS) shows that, among other outcomes, more than one in six Maine high school students reported seriously considering suicide in the past 12 months. Similar data is available for middle school students. A new infographic from MIYHS summarizes this data.

There are proven strategies that can support youth mental health and prevent suicide. Ensuring that students feel like they matter in their community, have a trusted adult they can talk to, and know that people at their school care about them can decrease the likelihood that a young person considers suicide or experiences other mental health challenges.

The Maine DOE and CDC have resources to support and assist school personnel in connecting with students. The graphics, resources, and materials included below are intended to help spread messages of hope, help, and strength throughout the year. Please consider sharing these materials and resources widely within your school and community networks.

Campaigns and Shareable Graphics

The Maine CDC is currently running the Filter Out the Noise youth suicide prevention campaign, designed to help young people recognize and remove negative influences or “noise” from their lives. It offers self-care tips, guidance on recognizing suicide warning signs, and encourages help-seeking behaviors. Visit the campaign website for more information or contact TSUP.DHHS@maine.gov for posters or other shareable videos, graphics, and content for social media from the Filter Out the Noise campaign.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) released a Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Toolkit with free messaging, downloadable graphics, and videos designed for a variety of audiences including youth. These resources can be used throughout the year.

988 Maine has a variety of resources, and the 988 Lifeline is operational for anyone who calls. Additionally, although the 988 “Press 3” option for a direct line to LGBTQ+ youth support no longer exists, The Trevor Project provides 24/7, year-round, confidential, and free crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth. To access this support, text “Start” to 678-678, call 1-866-488-7386, or click here.



Physical Resources and Materials

The Maine Prevention Store is a year-round, one-stop shop for free prevention-related resources. The site provides bookmarks, self-care cards, and other resources specific to suicide prevention and support after a suicide loss.

Training for school personnel on Suicide Prevention and Awareness Student Lessons will be available from the Maine DOE and partners later in the school year.

NAMI Maine (Maine’s affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers suicide awareness, prevention, intervention, and protocol training for school personnel throughout the year through a contract with the Maine CDC. Visit the NAMI Maine Events Calendar to learn more.

For more information to support suicide prevention and awareness, please contact Mary Caron of the Maine CDC Injury Prevention Program at mary.caron@maine.gov, or Maine DOE Health Education and Health Promotion Consultant Susan Berry at susan.berry@maine.gov, or Maine DOE Climate Culture Resilience Team Coordinator Bear Shea at w.bear.shea@maine.gov.