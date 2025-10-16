Contact: Scott Cook, (518) 485-7768

Release Date: October 16, 2025 State Department of Transportation to hold Open House to Gather Feedback on Future Bridge Replacement in the Town of Schroon The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public open house on Wednesday, October 29, to discuss plans to replace the bridge carrying U.S. Route 9 over Rogers Brook in the Town of Schroon, Essex County, with a new, more resilient structure that enhances safety and mobility for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists. The open house is scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School, 1125 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY. Those attending the open house will have an opportunity to speak with NYSDOT Engineers and discuss plans, which include removing and replacing the 27-foot-long bridge built in 1926, with a longer, 45-foot span to reduce construction impacts to the brook, and scour resistant foundations to bolster resilience during extreme weather events. The new bridge will provide 11-foot travel lanes with two four-foot-wide shoulders and two five-foot-wide sidewalks. Minor work on the approaches will include upgrades to sidewalks and curb ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Construction is expected to be completed within the 2027 construction season. To minimize traffic impacts, the new structure will be built in phases to avoid closures during the summer travel season. For further information, to submit written comments or request a sign language interpreter, please contact NYSDOT Project Manager, Timothy Hughes, P.E., 50 Wolf Road, Albany, NY 12232, or email timothy.hughes@dot.ny.gov. Comments are requested by November 12, 2025. About the Department of Transportation

