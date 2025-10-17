Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: October 17, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Open House on Proposed Bridge and Road Projects on State Route 14 in Lyons, Wayne County Meeting Set for Tuesday, October 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lyons Fire Department The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host an in-person public open house on Tuesday, October 28, pertaining to the following two projects in the Town of Lyons, Wayne County: The proposed deck replacement on the State Route 14 bridge over the CSX railroad tracks

The proposed pavement rehabilitation and sidewalk improvement project along State Route 14 between State Route 31 and the former Village North line The open-house style meeting will be held at the Lyons Fire Department, located at 23 Water Street, Lyons, NY 14489. The session will feature displays about both projects and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. The bridge deck replacement project, which is scheduled to occur in January 2026 through April 2027, will improve the overall condition of the structure and extend its life. The project will also include improvements to the bridge's sidewalks and staircase. The pavement rehabilitation project, which is scheduled for June 2026 through August 2027, will repair and resurface the road and increase accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists. The project will also include drainage repairs, new signage and updated bridge lighting and traffic signals. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, contact Aaron Bundschuh, P.E., project manager, at (585) 371- 9341 or Aaron.Bundschuh@dot.ny.gov. Please reference Project Identification Number 4014.45 for the bridge project and/or 4014.50 for the pavement project.