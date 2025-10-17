Water and Sanitation reports a slight decline in Mpumalanga’s water levels, though most dams remain stable

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly State of Reservoirs report, issued on 13 October 2025, indicates that water levels in Mpumalanga Province have experienced a slight decline but remain generally stable and satisfactory.

The latest report indicates that the provincial average decreased marginally from 94.0% to 93.7% compared to the previous week. At the Water Management Area (WMA) level, the Limpopo-Olifants WMA dropped from 88.3% to 87.7%, while the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA declined slightly from 92.6% to 92.3%.

At the district level, Ehlanzeni decreased from 86.0% to 85.4%, Gert Sibande from 96.1% to 95.8%, and Nkangala recorded a marginal decline from 97.9% to 97.8%. Despite these minor reductions, most water levels remain satisfactory across the province.

In the Nkangala District, Witbank recorded a slight improvement, from 98.5% to 99.1%, while Loskop remained unchanged at 98.4%. Middelburg and Rhenosterkop (Mkhombo) dropped from 89.9% to 88.3%, and from 98.6% to 98.4%, respectively.

The Lowveld and Ehlanzeni district showed a varied performance in water levels, with some reservoirs showing slight improvements while others recorded marginal declines. Blyderivierpoort dropped from 82.3% to 80.7%, Ohrigstad from 54.9% to 52.0%, Driekoppies from 86.5% to 85.9%, Longmere 87.0% to 84.0%, Witklip fell slightly from 87.4% to 86.2%, and Kwena from 83.8% to 82.9%.

On the increase mode, Primkop increased from 82.4% to 83.4%, Inyaka from 93.1% to 93.2%, and Klipkopjes improved slightly from 79.2% to 79.6%. The listed dams which recorded unchanged water levels include Buffelskloof and Da Gama at 93.4%, and 87.8% respectively.

In Gert Sibande District, Grootdraai dropped from 95.1% to 94.8%, Nooitgedacht from 93.9% to 93.2%, Westoe from 67.5% to 66.1%, Jericho from 91.4% to 90.8%, and Morgenstond recorded a minimal decrease from 100.5% to 100.4%. Heyshope remained unchanged at 100.3%, while Vygeboom increased slightly from 98.3% to 98.5%.

Despite these minor fluctuations, overall water storage across the province remains satisfactory. The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all residents and water users to continue using water wisely and responsibly, as South Africa remains a water-scarce country.

Communities are further encouraged to strengthen water conservation efforts, avoid unnecessary losses, and always remember that every drop counts, as water has no substitute. DWS further encourages the public to harvest rainwater during rainy days to reduce the strain on the municipal water supply systems and ensure sustainable water supply.

