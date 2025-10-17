Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Title Deeds Friday Handover

Speech by Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, during the Title Deeds Friday Handover, Frances Baard District Municipality, Northern Cape Province

Minister of Human Settlements, Ms Thembi Simelane;

Executive Mayor of Frances Baard District Municipality, Councillor Wende Marekwa;

MECs and Members of the Provincial Legislature;

Councillors from Phokwane Local Municipality;

Representatives from COGHSTA and the Deeds Office;

Beneficiaries and community members of Pampierstad;

Members of the media;

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning.

Introduction

It is a great honour to join you here in Frances Baard District in the heart of the Northern Cape to witness this important milestone in the lives of our people.

Today’s Title Deeds Friday handover is not just an administrative exercise. It is a deeply symbolic act of restoring dignity, ownership, and inclusion to hundreds of families who have waited patiently for what is rightfully theirs.

We are here to celebrate the perseverance of the people of Pampierstad and to affirm government’s commitment to turning houses into homes and settlements into thriving communities.

Background and Progress in Pampierstad 1422

The Pampierstad housing development, known as Pampierstad 1422, is one of the most significant human settlements initiatives in the Frances Baard District.

This project dates back to the early 2000s and was implemented in three phases:

Phase 1: 200 houses completed

Phase 2: 500 houses completed

Phase 3: 722 houses completed

This brings the total to 1,422 residential sites, funded and implemented through the partnership between the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA) and the Phokwane Local Municipality.

Following years of administrative delays including the verification of diagrams and encroachment corrections the General Plan was successfully registered at the Vryburg Deeds Office in November 2024.

As of this year, 521 properties have already been registered and transferred to beneficiaries across all three phases, and work continues to finalise the remaining transfers.

Significance of This Moment

Today’s event is not only about paperwork and deeds; it is about the security of tenure, economic empowerment, and social stability.

Owning a title deed means:

You can now call the land you live on your own.

You can use it as an asset to build generational wealth.

You gain access to finance, insurance, and municipal services as a recognised property owner.

You can pass your home on to your children with pride and certainty.

It is also about redressing the injustices of the past. Pampierstad, as we know, was born out of forced removals under apartheid and today’s ceremony reverses that history by affirming ownership, dignity, and belonging for its people.

Partnership and Delivery

This was made possible through collaboration between the national Department of Human Settlements, COGHSTA Northern Cape, the Surveyor General, Deeds Office, and our municipal leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure compliance and accuracy in the registration process.

It reflects the very essence of the District Development Model (DDM) one plan, one budget, one approach where all spheres of government pull together to deliver integrated, people-centred development.

Message to Beneficiaries

To our beneficiaries mothers, fathers, young professionals, and pensioners congratulations. You are now proud homeowners.

I want to remind you that a title deed comes with both rights and responsibilities.

Take care of your property. Keep your documents safe. Participate in your local ward committees to ensure services are maintained. Use your property to empower your family and build your community.

Let this moment be a new chapter one of stability, pride, and hope.

Closing Message

Today we see what is possible when government works together and remains focused on service delivery that transforms lives.

As we continue implementing the DDM, we will ensure that this integrated approach becomes the norm where land, housing, infrastructure, and livelihoods are aligned to create sustainable human settlements.

To the leadership of the district and province thank you for your partnership and commitment.

To our national colleagues thank you for ensuring that policy translates into impact on the ground.

And most importantly, to the people of Pampierstad this day belongs to you.

Thank you. Let us continue building homes, communities, and a nation that belongs to all who live in it.

#ServiceDeliveryZA