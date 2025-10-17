Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy’s Legacy Lecture to Feature A’Lelia Bundles on Family, History and Harlem Renaissance

A'Lelia Bundles is an award-winning journalist, author, and truth seeker Eric K. Washington is a New York City-based historian and author of Boss of the Grips

A’Lelia Bundles to Discuss Joy Goddess: A’Lelia Walker and the Harlem Renaissance with Eric K. Washington, author of Boss of the Grips

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy is thrilled to announce the second installment of its Legacy Lecture Series, featuring A’Lelia Bundles, the award-winning journalist, author, and great-great-granddaughter of Madam C.J. Walker in conversation with Eric K. Washington, author of Boss of the Grips. The talk will center around Bundles’ latest book, Joy Goddess: A’Lelia Walker and the Harlem Renaissance, a biography of her great-grandmother, whose social gatherings, patronage of the arts, and influential role in the Harlem Renaissance transformed the cultural landscape of the era. Together, Bundles and Washington, whose books spotlight many of Woodlawn’s permanent residents, will delve into the rich legacy of the Harlem Renaissance and the deep connections between Bundles’ family history and this influential cultural period.The lecture will be held at The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Woolworth Chapel on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM. The newly created Legacy Lecture Series gives the public a chance to learn more about the historic cemetery and the noble figures interred there. The in-depth lectures will focus on a variety of topics from the history of Woodlawn’s development to funeral architecture and art. In addition, the talks will share the remarkable stories of the individuals buried at Woodlawn and their critical contributions to art, literature, business, and more.“There are many stories and histories at Woodlawn Cemetery that need to be told and exchanged, and I am delighted that we have expanded our programming this year to include a platform for lot owners and their descendants, preservationists, historians, artists, and veterans to share their memories and expertise with the larger public,” said Dr. Aramina Vega Ferrer, Chair of the Woodlawn Conservancy Board of Directors.In addition to her writing, Bundles is an active board member of the Woodlawn Conservancy, the March On! Festival, the Schlesinger Library on the History of Women at Harvard Radcliffe Institute, BIO (Biographers International), and the National Archives Foundation. She is also the founder of the Madam Walker Family Archives, the largest private collection of Walker-related materials. Bundles also worked as a network television producer for thirty years, first at NBC News and then at ABC News, where she was Washington, DC deputy bureau chief, and the director of talent development.About The Woodlawn Conservancy:The Woodlawn Conservancy is the 501c3 not-for-profit support organization for the Woodlawn Cemetery. The primary purpose of the Woodlawn Conservancy is to preserve and interpret the Woodlawn Cemetery (est 1863), a 400-acre National Historic Landmark and Level II Arboretum. Our mission is accomplished through a robust schedule of public programs and the use of the cemetery as an outdoor learning lab. The Conservancy’s signature program is Bridge to Crafts Careers, a workforce development initiative where young people 16-24 are introduced to careers in historic preservation, with intensive training that leads to entry-level positions in masonry and landscape restoration and maintenance. Throughout the year, the Conservancy hosts concerts, author’s talks, and a series of thematic tours designed for students, affinity groups, and the general public. These programs celebrate the legacy of the individuals in Woodlawn’s care, the inventory of trees, and the architects and artisans that created the significant memorials on our grounds. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org About The Woodlawn Cemetery:Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries and a certified Level II Arboretum. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.