The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy’s Director of Historical Services Receives Prestigious Award

Susan Olsen, Director of Historical Services at Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy Susan Olsen at a Bridge to Crafts Careers Graduation Ceremony Susan Olsen at the grave of Elizabeth Cady Stanton Susan Olsen presenting at the Woolworth Chapel

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has honored Susan Olsen with the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award for Preservation Leadership.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Susan Olsen, Director of Historical Services at The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy , has been honored with the prestigious Lucy G. Moses Preservation Award for Preservation Leadership by The New York Landmarks Conservancy . The esteemed award celebrates Olsen’s unwavering dedication to preserving the history and legacy of Woodlawn Cemetery, where has made profound contributions over the past two decades.Olsen’s journey at Woodlawn began as the first Executive Director of the Friends of the Woodlawn Cemetery. Her role has grown significantly over the years. As Director of Historical Services, she has developed a remarkable expertise in the cemetery’s historically significant monuments and the notable figures interred there, securing her place as a leading expert in the field. She has also been a driving force behind various critical initiatives, including the Bridge to Crafts Careers (B2CC) workforce development program, an expansive series of educational cemetery tours, and a meticulous stained-glass research project, among many others. In 2011, Susan was instrumental in securing Woodlawn Cemetery’s designation as a National Historic Landmark.“Susan’s contributions to Woodlawn are immeasurable,” said Christopher Jeannopoulos, President and CEO of The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy. “Her hard work, dedication, and commitment to educating the public about the cemetery’s rich history and the conservancy’s mission are unparalleled. We are thrilled that The New York Landmarks Conservancy is recognizing her exceptional leadership and impact to the field of historic preservation.”The Lucy G. Moses Awards recognize individuals, organizations, architects, craftspeople, and building owners for their extraordinary contributions to preserving New York. Olsen’s career and work at Woodlawn represent the highest standards of preservation, ensuring the cemetery remains a vital cultural and historical resource for future generations.Beyond her work at Woodlawn, Susan has an extensive preservation background. She has previously served as the Chief of the Bureau of Historical Museum with the Florida Department of State, Director of Woodlawn Plantation and Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pope-Leighy House, and Director of the Key West Art and Historical Society. Susan holds a BA in History from Rhodes College, graduate work in American History at Vanderbilt University, and a master’s degree inFundraising and Philanthropy from NYU. In 2019, she furthered her knowledge with a Certificate in Genealogy from Boston University. Her education and career truly reflect a lifelong commitment to preserving American history and heritage.Olsen will be celebrated at the Lucy G. Moses Preservation Awards on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom located at 240 West 47th Street, Manhattan. To schedule an interview with Susan, contact Sarah Arbogast, Public Relations Director, at sarah@thecorcorancollective.com.About The Woodlawn Conservancy:The Woodlawn Conservancy is the 501c3 not-for-profit support organization for the Woodlawn Cemetery. The primary purpose of the Woodlawn Conservancy is to preserve and interpret the Woodlawn Cemetery (est 1863), a 400-acre National Historic Landmark and Level II Arboretum. Our mission is accomplished through a robust schedule of public programs and the use of the cemetery as an outdoor learning lab. The Conservancy’s signature program is Bridge to Crafts Careers, a workforce development initiative where young people 16-24 are introduced to careers in historic preservation, with intensive training that leads to entry-level positions in masonry and landscape restoration and maintenance. Throughout the year, the Conservancy hosts concerts, author’s talks, and a series of thematic tours designed for students, affinity groups, and the general public. These programs celebrate the legacy of the individuals in Woodlawn’s care, the inventory of trees, and the architects and artisans that created the significant memorials on our grounds. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org About The Woodlawn Cemetery:Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries and a certified Level II Arboretum. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org

