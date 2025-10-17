Get in the Game Launches 'Global Games Ready Fest' To Prepare Businesses For Opportunities Tied To Major Sporting Events

The 5-week initiative offers curated events, free resources, and marketing prizes to help small businesses in LA compete for billions in global sports spending

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get in the Game, an initiative launched in 2023 to connect Los Angeles's diverse small business community with economic opportunities, today announced "Global Games Ready Fest”, a five-week series designed to showcase events and resources for upcoming LA Games opportunities. With nearly 500 businesses already registered with free accounts on Get in the Game LA’s Supplier Resource Hub, the platform prepares local suppliers to compete for billions of dollars in procurement spending tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games, and Los Angeles infrastructure projects.

Running through November 15, 2025, "Global Games Ready Fest" features more than 10 virtual and in-person events focused on sports and entertainment opportunities in Los Angeles, including the new FIFA World Cup 2026™ Event Opportunity Series from Verizon Small Business Digital Ready. Notably, the series will culminate in the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce's "OneLA Get in the Game Procurement Fair" on November 6. This event will connect small businesses with top public and private buyers, helping them compete for contracts tied to the city's global events and infrastructure growth. "The power of Get in the Game lies in our coalition, bringing together more than 20 local partner organizations committed to connecting small businesses with major buyers," said Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. "The Procurement Fair exemplifies this collaborative approach, creating direct pathways for LA businesses to access once-in-a-generation contracting opportunities.”

As part of "Global Games Ready Fest," registered businesses gain access to new on-demand courses including "Protect Your Business Against Cybercrime," "Business Continuity," and "Scale Your Business with AI Applications." The Supplier Resource Hub also offers procurement materials tied directly to FIFA World Cup 2026™ and 2028 Olympics and Paralympics opportunities from a network of more than 20 Los Angeles partner organizations, complimentary one-on-one business coaching, certification guidance, and events focused on contract readiness. All resources are available at getinthegamela.com. "As LA prepares for the world’s biggest events and record contract spending, we built the Hub technology to help small businesses get informed and ready to compete and win,” said Donald Jones, Chief Growth Officer at Next Street, Get in the Game’s coalition partner powering the technology behind the Supplier Resource Hub. “This isn’t just about contracts—it’s about building capacity for the decade ahead."

Additionally, participants in "Global Games Ready Fest" can enter for a chance to win one of three marketing and branding packages from premier LA-based creative agencies The Glue, Wicked Bionic, and Sherpa Marketing Solutions. Prizes include professional photo shoots, comprehensive branding consultations, and capability statement development, each valued at thousands of dollars. To enter, businesses must create a free account at getinthegamela.com and complete a brief onboarding survey to receive a personalized dashboard with curated resources, events, and coaching. Winners will be drawn from participants who complete at least one event, advising session, or course during the series.

Global Games Ready Fest Events

Small businesses can register for all events upon logging in to their account on the Supplier Resource Hub:

● October 21–November 11 (Virtual | 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. PT): FIFA World Cup 2026™ Event Opportunity Series (4 workshops) hosted by Verizon Small Business Digital Ready

● October 23 (In-Person | 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. PT): 2025 Sports & Entertainment Procurement Summit hosted by City of Los Angeles Mayor's Office of Business and Economic Development

● October 29 (Virtual | 12:00–1:00 p.m. PT): Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub Webinar & Q+A featuring a preview of the One LA Get in the Game Procurement Fair hosted by Next Street

● October 30 (In-Person | 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. PT): FIFA World Cup 2026™ Small Business Opportunity Workshop: Los Angeles hosted by Verizon Small Business Digital Ready

● November 6 (In-Person | 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. PT): OneLA Get in the Game Procurement Fair hosted by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce

About Get in the Game

Get in the Game is a coalition of leading economic development organizations—including Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, LISC LA, Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation, and Next Street—dedicated to creating opportunities for small suppliers to participate in the billions of dollars in regional sport, entertainment, and infrastructure spending opportunities over the next decade. Through its Supplier Resource Hub, the coalition provides cohort programs, digital curriculum, capital connections, and procurement matchmaking services to strengthen LA's small business ecosystem.

