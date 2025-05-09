Los Angeles celebrates National Small Business Week by launching Supplier Resource Hub for Small Businesses

Ken Billups (AECOM), Donald Jones (Next Street), Marianne Boules (Boules Consulting), Maria Salinas (Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce), and Paul Krekorian (City of LA - Office of Major Events) Donald Jones, Next Street, announces launch of LA Get in the Game Supplier Resource Hub Next Street Logo

‘Get in the Game LA’ Supplier Resource Hub Launches to Prepare Small Businesses for Procurement Opportunities with '26 World Cup, '28 Olympic/Paralympic Games

LOS ANGELES, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub, an online digital platform, launched today during National Small Business Week to equip regional small businesses with the tools, connections, and insights they need to compete for procurement opportunities tied to the upcoming global sporting events the city is hosting including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub aims to strengthen the Los Angeles’ procurement ecosystem by bridging the gap between buyers and suppliers, opening the door for local businesses to tap into the more than $150 billion expected to flow through the region’s sports, entertainment, and infrastructure sectors over the next decade.

“With the FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games on the horizon, we want visitors to see beyond our stadiums and experience the vibrancy of Los Angeles’ many small businesses in neighborhoods across the city,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. “Through this resource hub, LA’s small businesses can be ready to take the world stage and benefit from the economic opportunity that these global sporting events carry with them. National Small Business Week is the perfect time to launch this hub, and I look forward to the vital support that local small businesses will be able to access through this new initiative.”

Developed under the broader Get in the Game initiative, the Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub, powered by Next Street’s proprietary technology, serves as the digital front door of a regional effort to increase small business participation in large-scale procurement contracts. The initiative is led by a coalition of partners comprising the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, LISC Los Angeles, Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation (VSEDC), and Next Street.

“Small businesses are the engine of L.A.’s economy, and ensuring they are contract-ready is essential,” said Maria S. Salinas, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. “One of the biggest barriers small businesses face is capital, a network and resources. By connecting them to existing financing and offering signature capital solutions through the Supplier Resource Hub, we’re ensuring they’re contract ready and able to take on larger contracts.”

“Working side-by-side with local small and supplier businesses, Next Street has developed the Supplier Resource Hub with the goal of offering a no-cost, user-friendly platform that delivers real value and impact, reducing the number of doors a business has to knock on to get the support they need,” said Donald Jones, Partner at Next Street. “Through the Hub, businesses will get connected to vital support, including one-on-one advising, cohort training, a library of online courses, and the tools they need to grow, compete, and win.”

The Get in the Game initiative also convenes a broad collection of public and private partners working to deepen their collaboration in the name of improving tailored small business support. These partners are focused on facilitating connections between small business suppliers and buyers for contract opportunities throughout the city and county.

The Get in the Game coalition strategy also includes:

For Buyers:

● Procurement Innovation Forums: A network of public/private institutions sharing best-in-class supplier diversity and sourcing practices and providing ongoing feedback for the Supplier Resource Hub.

For Buyers and Small Business Suppliers:

● Procurement Matchmaking: A series of Procurement Matchmaking Fairs and curated events that connect small business suppliers directly with buyers from mega-events and infrastructure projects. The next Procurement Fair is on June 5 hosted by the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.

For Small Business Suppliers:

● Supplier Finance: Next Street is working to develop an online capital marketplace where small businesses can be matched with disaster recovery grants/loans, and designing a new capital solution to equip financial institutions to expand access to innovative products tailored to the needs of the region’s supplier small businesses.

“Small businesses are at the heart of Los Angeles County’s identity—and its future. As we prepare to welcome the world to our region, we have a responsibility to ensure that the businesses shaping our neighborhoods also help shape the global stage. Especially now, as our communities recover from devastating wildfires, our small businesses and their families need us more than ever,” said Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath. “That’s why I’m so excited this Hub is launching now—to expand opportunities for local entrepreneurs, to elevate their talents, and to connect them to the energy the Olympics will bring to LA.”

The Get in the Game initiative aims to provide tailored support to more than 1,000 small business suppliers, deploy more than $10 million in financing, and facilitate connection to more than $100 million in contracts for small and diverse businesses by 2030.

“Many small businesses have the capacity and drive to grow but often face structural challenges when trying to access large-scale opportunities,” said Nicole Williams, Executive Director of LISC LA. “Through innovative initiatives like Get in the Game, we’re working to make the procurement process more transparent and accessible for local enterprises and emerging suppliers.”

“For more than four decades, VSEDC has been rooted in supporting South L.A. businesses, including identifying their needs and connecting them to resources,” said Quentin Strode, President and CEO of Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation. “The Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub will be able to provide these customized resources to many more businesses, including procurement matchmaking between buyers and suppliers, a game changer for businesses looking to access real opportunities.”

Small businesses can now visit the Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub at www.getinthegamela.com to create a free account and complete a short onboarding process to unlock a personalized dashboard of recommended resources, advisors, and courses aligned with their growth stage and procurement goals.

Additionally, Next Street invites L.A. based business support organizations to upload their own small business resources to the Get in the Game LA Supplier Resource Hub and join the more than 20 partners already onboard to offer services. Please email GITG@nextstreet.com to get started.

