International election observers to North Macedonia’s local elections to hold press conference on Monday

SKOPJE, 17 October 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the local elections in North Macedonia.

What:

A press conference of the international election observation mission to the local elections in North Macedonia

For those unable to attend, you can follow the livestream here

Who:

Matteo Mecacci, Head of the ODIHR Election Observation Mission

Gobnait Ní Mhuimneacáin, Head of the Congress Delegation

Marta Temido, Head of the EP Delegation​

When:

15.00 local time (GMT +2) on 20 October 2025

Where:

Platinum 1 meeting room, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bulevar ASNOM 17, Skopje

Registration:

No registration is needed, but only questions from journalists will be taken

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe (Congress), and the European Parliament (EP). The mission totals 276 observers from 40 countries, made up of 254 ODIHR experts and long- and short-term observers, 15 parliamentarians and staff from the Congress, and 7 from the EP.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Stephanie Poirel, Congress: +33 6 63 55 07 10 or stephanie.poirel@coe.int

Raffaele Luise, EP: +32 470952279 or raffaele.luise@europarl.europa.eu