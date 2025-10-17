SGS Issues World’s First IEC 61851-23:2023 CB Certificate for DC EV Charger 

SGS has issued the world’s first IEC 61851-23:2023 CB certificate for a DC electric vehicle (EV) charging station

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has issued the world’s first CB certificate for a DC electric vehicle (EV) charging station compliant with the newly revised IEC 61851-23:2023 standard.The updated standard sets a new benchmark for safety, efficiency and interoperability testing in the global EV sector. It demands rigorous validation in areas including environmental durability, electrical safety, interoperability, efficiency and current stability.To meet these requirements, certification testing was powered by SGS’s new automation plugin built on the TeREESL2 digital lab platform, enabling one-click execution of thousands of scenarios, high-frequency multi-parameter data capture and automated CB-compliant reporting.This solution reduced report turnaround from 60 days to 72 hours and boosted overall testing efficiency by more than 50%, shortening time-to-market and lowering compliance barriers for manufacturers.IEC CB certificates are recognized in 53 countries, supporting faster market entry with one certification. Utilizing SGS’s new innovative automation solution, manufacturers can benefit from accelerated approvals, global recognition and a clear demonstration of quality leadership.IMPACT NOW for sustainabilityThrough its four IMPACT NOW for sustainability pillars – climate, nature, ESG assurance and circularity – SGS offers innovative solutions that support smarter decisions, regulatory compliance and environmental responsibility.Under the climate pillar, SGS offers a range of solutions to help businesses meet the challenges of the energy transition, including specialized testing for EVs. This is all part of the company’s commitment to a climate-neutral, nature-positive and pollution-free future. Learn more about IMPACT NOW for sustainability. About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.