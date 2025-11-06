National Tax Associations Urge IRS to Prepare for Complex 2026 Filing Season

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), joined by three other leading national tax-preparer organizations, is calling on the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to take swift action to prevent delays, errors and confusion in the 2026 tax filing season.The coalition warns that without urgent attention to key systems and guidance, the IRS may not be fully prepared to support a smooth filing season.In a formal letter sent this week to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, NATP, the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), National Society of Tax Professionals (NSTP) and the National Society of Accountants (NSA) outlined eight urgent areas where IRS readiness must be strengthened.“Our members are preparing for a complex season,” said Scott Artman, CPA, CGMA, CEO of NATP. “They need finalized guidance, functional systems and timely answers, not chaos.”“Our ability to serve millions of American taxpayers depends on clear, final guidance and reliable access to IRS systems,” the letter states. “We cannot deliver compliance or confidence without the tools to do so.”What’s needed before filing season beginsThe letter calls on the IRS and Treasury to prioritize the following readiness measures:• Timely, final guidance for recent tax legislation, including the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)• Finalized and approved forms, instructions, and software specs• Full staffing of help lines and practitioner support channels• Modernized technology access for e-file, transcript delivery, and secure portals• Clarity around new credits and deductions to prevent return errors• Communication strategy to support taxpayers and preparers• Avoidance of late-year policy shifts that undermine planning• Real-time testing and system availability ahead of filingWhy NATP is speaking upWith more than 23,000 members nationwide, NATP supports over 11 million taxpayers annually through its network of credentialed professionals. NATP members are often the first to identify tax season disruptions and the first to feel the impact of system breakdowns.“When IRS tools are offline or guidance comes too late, it doesn’t just affect tax professionals – it affects every taxpayer who relies on accuracy and timeliness to stay compliant,” Artman added.What’s at stakeWithout fast and coordinated preparation, the consequences could include:• Refund delays and increased processing errors• Backlogs in taxpayer correspondence• Higher risk of audit or compliance issues due to lack of clarity• Reduced taxpayer trust in an already strained system“Late guidance and frozen systems are a recipe for disaster – not just for tax pros, but for the taxpayers who rely on us,” the coalition writes.About the letterThe letter was sent to Treasury and IRS leadership, with copies provided to the chairs and ranking members of the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee. It reflects a unified message from the tax profession: IRS readiness is not optional.NATP experts available for commentSpokespeople from NATP are available to provide insight on:• Practitioner readiness gaps for the 2026 season• The impact of delayed guidance on client outcomes• Real-world tax office concerns about new laws and filing logisticsTo further discuss the letter or the potential effects of the government shutdown on the upcoming tax season, please contact Samantha Strong (sstrong@natptax.com) or Nancy Kasten (nkasten@natptax.com).About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity, and professionalism. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com Looking for a tax expert? Tom O’Saben, EA, is the director of tax content and government relations at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

