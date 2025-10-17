Promoting Sustainable Tourism for the Development of Mailuu-Suu

Mailuu-Suu, 16–17 October 2025 - The OSCE, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Mailuu-Suu Mayor’s Office, and with financial support from the European Union, organized the Forum “Development of Mailuu-Suu through Sustainable Tourism.”

The Forum emphasized the role of sustainable tourism as a catalyst for economic diversification and community development in Mailuu-Suu, a town historically known for its uranium legacy. By promoting eco-tourism and cultural heritage, the initiative aims to create new income opportunities, attract visitors, and support a positive transformation of the city’s image.

The event served as a platform for practical dialogue among mayors, local government officials, civil society representatives, and entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Participants discussed the establishment of a cooperative network among Kyrgyz settlements located near uranium legacy sites to strengthen cross-border cooperation, share experiences, and mobilize investment. Concrete proposals included developing joint eco-routes, improving local infrastructure, and promoting the region as a sustainable tourism destination in southern Kyrgyzstan.

As part of the Forum, participants joined a “Top Secret” city tour showcasing Mailuu-Suu’s natural beauty, rich industrial history, and evolving tourism infrastructure. Local guides and businesses presented tourism opportunities, while participants also observed ongoing remediation work at former uranium sites, highlighting how environmental recovery and sustainable tourism can go hand in hand. Resolution of the Forum has been adopted by the participants which focuses on short and mid-term action plan to develop tourism sector in Mailuu-Suu in 2025-2030.

The Forum was organized in cooperation with the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Mountain Regions Development, the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President in Jalal-Abad region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, and the Aarhus Centre in Osh.

The OSCE–UNDP project “Stakeholder Engagement for Uranium Legacy Remediation in Central Asia – Phase III” aims to reduce environmental and socio-economic risks associated with uranium legacy sites through inclusive dialogue, public participation, and sustainable development measures. This joint initiative builds on previous cooperation to enhance safety and resilience in vulnerable communities across Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

