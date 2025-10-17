BOV Fund Services Launches New Website

A Modern Digital Gateway for Clients

VALLETTA, MALTA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOV Fund Services (BOVFS) has unveiled its brand-new website. It is a modern, client-focused platform designed to showcase its expertise, promote Malta as a fund jurisdiction of choice, and provide clients and prospective ones with a seamless digital experience.Built on the Bank’s upgraded BOV.com infrastructure, the new site leverages robust cloud technologies, enhanced security features, and an agile multisite CMS to deliver a future-proof solution. It combines fresh, engaging content with intuitive navigation and an elegant design that reflects BOV’s corporate identity while giving BOVFS its own distinct presence.The website goes beyond a simple digital façade. Prospective clients are now better guided through the services, expertise, and leadership that distinguishes BOVFS on the international stage. Designed with a modern and minimalist aesthetic, the website enhances discoverability through optimised SEO and promotes trust by showcasing the leadership team and highlighting BOVFS’ experience, track record, and industry awards.The launch is the result of a collaborate effort across multiple teams within the Bank, including the UX Team, Cybersecurity and the IT function, supported by external partners. Together they have created a platform that strengthens client engagement, enhances operational efficiency, and reinforces Malta’s positioning as a leading jurisdiction for fund services.Loredano Agius, General Director of BOVFS, commented, “I am very glad that through a great collaboration between the different teams at BOVFS and BOV, we managed to deliver a project of such high calibre. I am confident that this modern and attractive website will not only strengthen engagement with our existing clients, but also attract more foreign business inquiries, reinforcing BOVFS’ position as a trusted partner in Malta’s fund services industry.”This milestone is part of the wider digital transformation journey at Bank of Valletta, ensuring that its digital platforms remain secure, scalable, and client-centric, while supporting business growth and long-term resilience. Anyone wishing to visit the website may do so by going to https://www.bovfundservices.com

