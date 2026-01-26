The European Releases Its January 2026 Asset Management Matters Supplement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This new edition of Asset Management Matters brings together exclusive insight, major institutional developments and market intelligence on how asset managers are adapting to technology, sustainability demands and structural change.The latest edition of Asset Management Matters goes inside the forces reshaping the industry, packed with exclusive insight, major market moves and expert perspectives on how asset managers are responding to changes in markets, technology and sustainability.At the core of this supplement is an exclusive essay from Michael Kohlhase , whose family firm helped pioneer independent wealth management in Germany more than 45 years ago. Looking back across market cycles from the 1980s to today, he explains why boutique funds and active management are regaining importance as markets fragment, volatility rises and passive strategies struggle to reflect today’s complexity. His piece offers a rare inside view of how independence, conviction and specialist expertise continue to shape successful wealth management.This free edition is also packed with significant institutional developments. It covers how Aberdeen Investments has agreed to take over the management of £1.5bn in closed-end fund assets from MFS through the consolidation of several existing funds. And it examines how J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched the first tokenised money market fund issued on a public blockchain, allowing qualified investors to hold tokenised interests in U.S Treasury-backed assets via Ethereum. The move offers a glimpse into how settlement, liquidity and fund ownership may change as blockchain technology enters mainstream asset management.Sustainability pressures and supply-chain realities are also explored through exclusive reporting from the EU Chamber of Commerce in China’s 2025 Sustainable Business Awards, which recorded its highest number of entries since launch. Discussions in Shanghai focused on Scope 3 emissions, supplier incentives and renewable-energy constraints as European firms align decarbonisation targets with operational practice.The edition also includes new market data forecasting the rapid expansion of enterprise asset management systems, as organisations across manufacturing, utilities, transport and healthcare adopt predictive maintenance, cloud platforms and connected sensors to improve asset performance and compliance.With expert insight, institutional moves and market intelligence, Asset Management Matters offers a clear view of how specialisation, scale, technology and sustainability are reshaping the asset management landscape.Read The European's new Asset Management Matters supplement here.

