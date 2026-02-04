The European Global Business Awards Announces 2026 Awards Ceremony in London

The European

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Global Business Awards is pleased to confirm that its 2026 Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, 25 June 2026, at the Hilton London Canary Wharf. The event will bring together leading organisations, innovators, and senior executives from across Europe to celebrate outstanding achievement in global business.The evening will begin at 5:00 PM, offering guests a full programme of networking, dining, and recognition as winners across multiple categories are honoured for their contributions to industry, leadership, and innovation. Set in the heart of London’s most prominent business district, the ceremony provides an opportunity for attendees to connect with peers, partners, and industry figures in a premium setting.A range of table packages is available for organisations wishing to attend, each designed to enhance the experience through elevated hospitality, brand visibility, and editorial opportunities within the event’s official materials. The ceremony continues the Awards’ long‑standing mission to spotlight excellence across Europe’s most dynamic sectors and to recognise those shaping the future of global business.Further details and table bookings can be found at:Find out more information about The European Global Business Awards here:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.