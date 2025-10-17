ZipWave LLC Expands Global Reach by Securing TV Channel Carriage on Major Platforms

ZipWave TV on your favorite devices

ZipWave LLC is helping broadcasters reach new audiences by arranging carriage on satellite, fiber, OTT and cable platforms worldwide.

Our team helps networks identify the right platforms, handle the commercial arrangements, and ensure smooth technical delivery.” — Michael Carswell, CEO of ZipWave LLC

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZipWave LLC, a U.S.-based television distribution and technology company, has announced its latest initiative to expand global coverage for TV channels by arranging carriage on satellite, fiber, OTT, and cable platforms across Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

Through this initiative, ZipWave LLC is working with platform operators, network owners, and media groups to secure placement for both free-to-air and pay television channels. The company’s growing portfolio includes regional cable and IPTV providers, major satellite operators, and new OTT platforms seeking to strengthen their content lineups.

ZipWave LLC, known for its family-friendly live TV service ZipWave TV in the United States, has built a strong global network of relationships with platforms across all continents. The company is now extending these relationships to offer carriage and distribution opportunities to independent, faith, family, lifestyle, and international channels looking to reach new audiences.

“Many broadcasters are searching for reliable partners who can navigate the complex world of global TV distribution,” said Michael Carswell, CEO of ZipWave LLC. “Our team helps networks identify the right platforms, handle the commercial arrangements, and ensure smooth technical delivery, whether it’s through satellite uplink, fiber contribution, or OTT delivery.”

This initiative is part of ZipWave LLC’s broader consulting and distribution activities, which include facilitating revenue share models, licensing agreements, and whitelabel solutions for broadcasters and platform owners. ZipWave LLC also provides strategic guidance for channel owners looking to expand internationally, focusing on transparent deal structures and long-term growth.

Broadcasters interested in expanding their global presence or learning more about available platform opportunities can visit www.zipwave.tv to discuss potential partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.