ZipWave TV to Provide Comprehensive Election Coverage, Featuring Newsmax and Global News Networks

ZipWave TV on your favorite devices A selection of the TV networks that ZipWave TV carries, including Newsmax, INSP, Game Show Network and more

ZipWave TV, America's newest low-cost streaming service, offers a global perspective on the US Election alongside its faith and family-centered lineup.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZipWave TV, America’s newest live TV streaming service, is excited to announce its extensive coverage for the upcoming election season.

As one of the only low-cost streaming providers to offer Newsmax, ZipWave TV delivers high-quality, in-depth election news and analysis, ensuring viewers never miss a crucial moment, without having to pay hefty monthly subscriptions.

With Newsmax, ZipWave TV offers unparalleled access to conservative viewpoints and live election results. ZipWave TV's election lineup also includes a uniquely global perspective, featuring news networks from two of America’s key allies in Asia: NHK World-Japan and Arirang. These channels offer viewers insights into how Japan and South Korea—two of the U.S.’s closest partners in the region—view and report on American politics. Paired with Euronews and OAN Plus, subscribers can easily stay informed on the broader international reactions to U.S. elections and global events.

"As we expand our service, we're proud to be one of the most affordable streaming platforms that carries Newsmax, along with an impressive array of international news sources," said Michael Carswell, CEO of ZipWave TV. "Having access to perspectives from America's key allies like Japan and South Korea is invaluable. ZipWave TV provides that global viewpoint on top of comprehensive election coverage here in the U.S."

In addition to election coverage, ZipWave TV offers a robust selection of faith and family programming. Viewers can enjoy uplifting entertainment and classic TV from channels like FETV, INSP, Great American Family, BYUtv and Game Show Network, ensuring there’s something for everyone in the household.

Subscribers can sign up now to access all these channels and more, with plans starting as low as $10 a month. With election season ramping up, there’s never been a better time to start a free trial to ZipWave TV.

For more information or to start a free trial, visit zipwavetv.com.

