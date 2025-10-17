Significant wage boost for low-paid workers as United Workers Union endorses Government bargaining offer

Release date: 17/10/25

The State Government has reached in-principle agreement with the United Workers Union (UWU) on a new enterprise agreement that will deliver significant cost of living support to thousands of public sector workers.

This follows months of good faith negotiations including direct discussions between the Premier, Deputy Premier and UWU leadership in recent weeks.

The SA Public Sector Enterprise Agreement: Weekly Paid covers around 6,000 workers in a wide variety of roles across the public sector including aged care, disability services, early childhood educators, hospital orderlies and sterilisation technicians, catering and security services, and more.

With this agreement the State Government has recognised that many of these workers are amongst the lowest paid in the public sector, and has put forward a package that will deliver immediate cost of living relief.

Highlights of the offer include:

Aged care, disability services, and Child Care Workers will receive immediate pay parity with their relevant Federal modern award.

Other workers covered by the agreement will receive annual wage increases of 4% from 1 July 2025, 3.5% from 1 July 2026, and 3.5% from 1 July 2027 plus supplementary adjustment payments, recognising the historic undervaluation of this work.

Penalty rates for ordinary hours of work on Sundays will increase to 200% for disability services workers, and 175% for all other workers.

Disability services workers will receive a first aid allowance to recognise the first aid skills they maintain to support complex clients.

Codifying entitlements to subsidised car parking and free public transport for health workers.

Commitment to a review of current pay relativities prior to the negotiation of the next enterprise agreement.

The offer which has now been endorsed by UWU delegates will proceed to a ballot of all workers covered by the proposed agreement as soon as possible.

I am pleased that after months of good faith negotiations the State Government has been able to reach agreement with the United Workers Union which will deliver a significant cost of living boost for their members.

These workers provide essential services to some of most vulnerable people in our community – whether that be disability support, early childhood education, aged care, or the caterers, orderlies, and security staff that keep our hospitals running.

These workers deserve a real wage increase.