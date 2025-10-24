SA’s elite women’s sporting codes combine to boost crowds and inspire next generation

Release date: 23/10/25

South Australia’s national sporting teams and major events are joining forces today to boost interest and drive attendance in women’s sport with the launch of The Power of Her women’s sport season.

The Power of Her will see codes cross promote a jam-packed series of elite women’s competition running from October through to March 2026, encouraging members and fans to attend a key fixture from another team’s season.

The various codes are collaborating on shared marketing, communications and ticketing support to help deliver sell-out crowds across these showcase events.

Starting with tomorrow night’s AFLW Showdown, the season includes blockbuster national league clashes in netball, basketball, soccer, hockey and cricket. And major events such as the 2026 Women’s Australian Open golf, the Adelaide International WTA 500 and the Beach Volleyball World Championships

The Power of Her featured games and events include:

24 October 2025 – Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide AFLW Showdown

1 November 2025 – Adelaide Lightning vs Canberra Capitals

9 November 2025 – Adelaide Fire vs Canberra Chill

14, 15 & 16 November 2025 – FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships

28 November 2025 - Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

12-17 January 2026 – Adelaide International WTA 500

17-21 January 2026 – Santos Women’s Tour Down Under

12-15 March 2026 – 2026 Women’s Australian Open golf

13 March 2026 - Adelaide United vs Perth Glory

14 March 2026 – Adelaide Thunderbirds vs NSW Swifts

For more information about The Power of Her and the featured games, visit www.thepowerofher.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

The Power of Her is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate South Australia’s exceptional female athletes and women’s teams.

These remarkable sportswomen embody strength and resilience, inspiring generations to follow in their footsteps.

Every time we celebrate the strength and skill of female sporting stars, we transform perceptions of what women can achieve, because if she can see it she can be it!

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Sport is really powerful. When people celebrate and support women’s sport in their numbers, fill stadiums and sell out games, we harness sport’s power to shift attitudes and drive change on issues women and our community confront and show the world what is possible.

When women are celebrated for their strength, power, skill and talent, we see a powerful change in thinking about the roles women can play on and off the playing field. This matters and makes powerful change in a range of areas possible.

The Power of Her was created to build a legacy through harnessing the momentum and energy sparked by the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and it absolutely is. Please be part of continuing to build this legacy and buy a ticket to cheer on one of our outstanding teams!

Attributable to Kylie Taylor, CE, Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing

Sport holds a powerful opportunity to reshape attitudes where women are recognised and celebrated as elite, professional athletes, coaches, administrators and leaders at every level.

We want to see packed stands and create moments where every young girl or boy can watch their sporting heroes in action or discover a new inspirational hero.

Join us in making this vision a reality! Buy a ticket, show up and cheer on our South Australian women’s teams!

Attributable to Keren Faulkner, SA Sports Institute Director

Just like the Adelaide Lightning’s electrifying sellout season opener, where South Australians turned up in force, we want that same energy for every South Australian women’s team match!

Let’s pack the stands, cheer loud and celebrate these phenomenal athletes. Come along and show your support for women in sport.