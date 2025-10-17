NTLA Foundation Saves Vietnam Veteran’s Home in Avon Park, Florida

Brad Westover, Larry Hastings, Eric Zwayer NTLA Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation to help preserve homeownership.

In Cooperation with Highlands County Tax Collector, Stability and Hope is Restored

Our mission is simple: to help those who need it most. And when private organizations, investors, and local government come together, good things happen. Real lives are changed.” — Brad Westover, Executive Director of NTLA

AVON PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NTLA Foundation, dedicated to preserving homeownership for those with financial hardship that are facing property tax foreclosure, has once again stepped in to protect a veteran from losing his home. This time, the Foundation stepped in to help Mr. Hastings, a Vietnam War veteran who proudly served our country, stay in his Avon Park, Florida home by resolving his outstanding property tax debt.

Thanks to the swift action and collaboration between the NTLA Foundation and Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer, Mr. Hastings was able to retain ownership of his home, a place he has cherished for decades. This critical intervention reflects the Foundation’s ongoing mission to act as a lifeline for vulnerable homeowners in crisis.

“Our mission is simple: to help those who need it most. And when private organizations, investors, and local government come together, good things happen. Real lives are changed,” said Brad Westover, Executive Director of the National Tax Lien Association, which supports the NTLA Foundation.

Eric Zwayer, Highlands County Tax Collector, echoed that sentiment. “Today isn’t just about clearing a tax debt. It’s about restoring dignity, peace, and stability for someone who has already given so much for our country.”

Mr. Hastings, like many veterans on fixed incomes, found himself unable to meet the rising cost of living and was on the brink of losing his home from a few years of unpaid property taxes. The NTLA Foundation’s timely assistance provided not only financial relief, but also renewed hope and security. Going forward, Mr. Hastings has significantly reduced his annual property tax obligations with his homestead exemption and his military disability exemption.

The NTLA Foundation has saved homeownership and helped prevent homelessness for residents in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Missouri. Every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to saving homeowners with no administrative cost. Westover estimates that $225,000 in annual in donations would fund every elderly or disabled homeowners facing hardships in America from property tax foreclosure. Donations can be made at NTLA Foundation Donations.

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps save vulnerable homeowners from losing their homes to property tax foreclosure. Through financial assistance, education, and community partnerships, the Foundation provides last-resort solutions to preserve homeownership for elderly, disabled, and low-income individuals across the U.S.

About the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA)

Founded in 1997, the National Tax Lien Association is the nation’s only professional trade association dedicated to representing the interests of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials in the tax lien industry. The NTLA promotes uniform legislative standards, transparency in tax sale processes, and education for industry participants.

The NTLA Foundation, established by the Association, serves as its philanthropic counterpart, helping families avoid the loss of their homes due to property tax foreclosure and advocating for fair and compassionate solutions to property tax debt. Learn more at ntla.org.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.