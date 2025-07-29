NTLA Foundation Helps Save Boyd County, Kentucky Family from Property Tax Foreclosure

Arthur and Jean Jean Stadelmeyer, with Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston NTLA Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit foundation to help preserve homeownership.

Tax Lien Investing Community Joins Forces with NTLA Foundation to Rescue Local Family

We are so grateful to the NTLA Foundation, Mr. Jones, and everyone who helped us stay in our home!” — Jean Stadelmeyer

ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After facing the heartbreaking possibility of losing the home they have lived in for decades, Arthur and Jean Stadelmeyer of Boyd County, Kentucky, are now able to rest easy thanks to critical assistance from the NTLA Foundation, a national nonprofit that helps struggling homeowners avoid tax foreclosure.

Arthur, who is disabled, and his wife Jean, who cares for both him and their adult autistic son, found themselves overwhelmed as medical bills piled up and fixed-income support fell short. With Arthur in and out of hospitals and nursing facilities, the family fell behind on their property taxes and faced the threat of foreclosure.

Through the coordinated efforts of Attorney Donald R. Jones of Wilensky & Jones, LLP, and Trey Gulledge of TaxBrake, LLC, the Stadelmeyers were connected to the NTLA Foundation. In a gesture of extraordinary compassion, Mr. Jones waived his legal fees to help facilitate the rescue. Boyd County Clerk Kevin Johnston also played a key role, meeting with the family to explain available exemptions and local processes.

“We are so grateful to the NTLA Foundation, Mr. Jones, and everyone who helped us stay in our home,” said Jean Stadelmeyer. “My husband became ill and could no longer work. He was our primary source of income, and that caused us to fall behind on our taxes. If it weren’t for the NTLA Foundation, we would have lost our home. They came through when we needed them most!”

The NTLA Foundation exists to solve the loss of homeownership exactly like this. Founded as the charitable arm of the National Tax Lien Association (NTLA), the NTLA Foundation acts as a last-resort safety net for homeowners in hardship.

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) market research indicates that most tax lien sales, and even fewer tax foreclosure resolutions, do not lead to owner-occupied homes being lost. Only 0.5% to 3% of tax lien sales convert to full foreclosure, and under 0.5% of those involve principal residences. With the majority of property tax foreclosures in the U.S. involving vacant land and investment properties, the NTLA Foundation focuses its efforts on owner-occupied homes, where a foreclosure would uproot lives and destabilize families and neighborhoods.

“It’s important that struggling homeowners know they’re not alone,” said NTLA Executive Director Brad Westover. “The NTLA Foundation is here to help, but we rely on donations and partners like Mr. Jones, Mr. Gulledge, and Clerk Johnston to make these success stories possible.”

The NTLA Foundation is actively seeking donors and referral partners to assist more families like the Stadelmeyers. To contribute or to refer a homeowner in crisis, visit ntlafoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.