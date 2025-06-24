MAS Markets Named 32nd Fastest-Growing Company in the Growth 500

Credit: Business Leader Growth 500, 2025

MAS Markets, a FCA regulated liquidity provider, today announced it has been recognised as the 32nd fastest growing company in Business Leader’s Growth 500.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAS Markets , a global FCA regulated liquidity provider headquartered in the City of London, today announced it has been recognised as the 32nd fastest growing company in Business Leader’s Growth 500 list.The Growth 500 is the UK’s definitive list of the fastest-growing private companies, measuring revenue performance over the past three years. Compiled from six months of rigorous analysis of audited, publicly available accounts, it covers all businesses with annual turnover exceeding £3 million. Rather than relying on applications, every qualifying company is automatically evaluated on its financial results, ensuring a fair, transparent ranking of Britain’s top 500 growth success stories.“We’re honoured to be named 32nd on the Growth 500. This recognition reflects our team’s relentless focus on service excellence, rigorous regulatory standards, and bespoke multi-asset liquidity solutions powered by cutting-edge technology. Our clients’ success is our success, and we’re excited to build on this momentum as we expand our offerings and global footprint.” Simon Blackledge, Founder and CEO of MAS Markets.City A.M. — media partner for the Growth 500 — highlighted the diversity of this year’s list, which spans sectors from agriculture to technology, and regions from London to Scotland, underscoring the resilience and dynamism of UK business.MAS Markets will join fellow Growth 500 honourees at an invite-only celebration on 2 July 2025 at the Sky Garden in the Walkie Talkie building, where the stories behind Britain’s fastest-growing companies will be shared with industry leaders and policymakers.________________________________________About MAS MarketsFounded in 2021 (and rebranded from BidX Markets in March 2024), MAS Markets ( www.mas-markets.com ) is a London-based, FCA-regulated multi-asset liquidity provider serving institutional clients across FX, metals, commodities, and indices. The firm combines ultra-low-latency connectivity with modular API integrations and deep liquidity aggregation to deliver highly bespoke trading environments that align with each client’s strategy.In 2025, MAS Markets was honoured with the Best Institutional Forex Broker award at the Global Forex Awards – B2B, an annual, peer-voted programme recognising 22 top B2B service providers across the forex ecosystem. This year’s edition drew a record-breaking 7,500 verified votes from industry professionals worldwide, underscoring the firm’s reputation for service excellence and technological leadership.

