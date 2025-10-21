End-of-Life Doula Susan Bliffert of Dying - With Dignity Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SHOREWOOD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The end of our lives is something most of us are reluctant to talk about and yet it's a universal truth that sooner or later death will come for us all. It may be incredibly depressing and terribly daunting to face our own immortality and that of the ones we hold dear. We tend to bury our head under the sand and try hard not to think about it. But what if someone close to us is diagnosed with a terminal illness? Or we are? Doctors will take care of our medical needs but what about the emotional and spiritual part of our journey, a role that our family members and friends who are dealing with their own stages of mourning may not be able to handle? What if we unexpectedly pass away, didn't prepare an estate plan, and leave behind heartache and headaches for our loved ones? Wouldn't we prefer to minimize their stress and legal hurdles?

Susan Bliffert, a Professional Certified End of Life Doula, Energy Healer, and Minister of Healing, is on a mission to educate as many people as possible on how critical it is to be proactive in planning ahead before our final days. She has helped hundreds of individuals and families navigate their end-of-life journey. Whether you recently received a life-shortening diagnosis or would simply like to plan for the future, Susan can help to ease the burden on you and your loved ones.

Susan got her start as a formal death doula through her own personal experience. At the time she was working as an occupational therapist when she received the devastating news that her best friend had been diagnosed with a terminal illness. Susan rushed to her friend's hospital bedside and with soothing massages, energy healing, and heart-to-heart conversations she was able to comfort her friend in ways even her grieving family were unable to offer her. Then one particular morning her friend gazed at her intensely and with deep gratitude proclaimed, "Susan, you are my death doula." This touched Susan very profoundly and it began to dawn on her this was her purpose and calling, that she needed to be doing this kind of life changing spiritual work. To share her gifts with others so that the end of their days are transformative, loving, and a celebration of life. She became a certified death doula eventually launching her own business and it has been her life's work ever since.

With a gentle understanding and lighthearted approach, Susan supports her clients and their grieving families on how to get through the process of death and dying so they are able to transition with gratitude, inner peace, acceptance, and honor. Besides emotional and spiritual support, through her extremely meticulous expert guidance, she can help her clients get their important affairs in order like deciding what is their preferred place of death, do they wish to be organ donors, choose a health care proxy, Estate planning, and creating meaningful legacies of how they wish to be remembered.

Furthermore, many people who know they don't have much longer to live on earth may decide they wish to make amends or seek forgiveness from unresolved conflicts with past friends, an old flame, anyone that was relevant in their lives. What follows is a relief that things weren't left unsaid and a feeling that a heavy burden is lifted off their shoulders and replaced by peace and less stress and anxiety.

Many of Susan's clients also reach out to her because they are pondering their own immortality. If they were to suffer a heart attack or stroke, which these days is happening to folks even when they are still young, do they wish to receive CPR (with chest compressions and a breathing tube) or allow for a natural death? Would you be ok to be placed on a ventilator or receive nutrition artificially through a tube, or would they prefer to completely avoid that altogether? Everyone has a unique preference and if you don't make that known it may cause extreme suffering that could have been unavoidable.

Not only that, but people realize in the event of their unexpected death we may be leaving behind our young children, pets, and other valuable assets. The thought of that is heart wrenching and fills people with more anxiety and dread than the thought of dying. Luckily, there are several wonderful options available to choose from, wills, pet trusts, pet guardianships, estate planning, that when done accurately, will one hundred percent guarantee those they cherish most will live their best lives long after they are gone. And finally, they feel a sense of joy and peace with the assurance that their death will not cause their loved ones to end up alone and suffering.

Susan knows that making clear end of life wishes and plans will not only give us peace of mind in the long run, but it will also be a gift to the friends and family. During their grief they feel the pain of loss. Knowing your loved ones wishes concerning funerals and assets will take the guess work out of your loved ones wishes. We can plan it all and live our lives knowing that when our time comes everyone we love will be taken care of and so will we.

WIth her compassionate and down-to-earth nature, Susan has made an impact on people’s lives in so many amazing ways, from relieving their anxiety and fears to sharing her incredible knowledge. Every client she helps brings her another step closer to her mission to help people acquire a "good death". With Susan's guidance, it's absolutely possible. Her determination is admirable, and her magnificent work embodies what it means to be human while providing compassionate and heartfelt wisdom.

Whether we are facing our approaching death or we simply want to prepare for when the time comes, Susan happily tailors the right plan to an individual’s needs and desires. Susan takes the time getting to know each of her clients so she knows how she can best support them on their final and most valuable journey and to find clarity to forge a new path.

Susan offers a 30-minute free consultation, and she urges us to reach out and see how she can walk alongside you in whatever trials and tribulations you face.

In her two-part interview Susan will share stories, enlighten us about the death and dying process, and offer us direction that will help us reach new heights of self-discovery and live more authentically with renewed self-assurance.

Close Up Radio recently featured Susan Bliffert in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday October 15th at 10am Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday October 22nd at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-end-of-life-doula/id1785721253?i=1000732125420

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-end-of-life-doula-susan-bliffert-of-dying-with-dignity-300862099

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6Cxy8T1WQLHdScyL5duHJd

For more information, visit her website www.dying-withdignity.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

