ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Byron Cuthbert’s unwavering commitment to justice has positioned him at the forefront of the battle for former NFL players struggling with the devastating symptoms and effects of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) or other neurological disorders. Cuthbert, an attorney who specializes in sports brain injury cases, has dedicated his career to securing monetary awards and vital benefits for athletes who sustained life-altering neurological injuries during their time on the field.

Cuthbert explains his passion with the following, “Former players gave everything to the game; I refuse to let the settlement’s barriers deny them fair care and compensation.”

For former NFL athletes suffering from neurological disorders, the path to qualify for and obtain financial support is fraught with obstacles. Players must first undergo a rigorous medical evaluation, often by league-approved doctors, to confirm the presence and severity of brain injuries. The settlement agreement categorizes neurological disorders into five groups, and only those who meet strict criteria can apply for benefits. The process demands extensive documentation, including medical histories, neuropsychological assessments, and proof of injury sustained during NFL play.

Once eligibility is determined, athletes must navigate a complex web of administrative requirements. Applications for funds—such as the NFL concussion settlement—are frequently delayed by bureaucratic red tape and stringent review standards. The high cost of neurological treatment means that any delay, denial, or misclassification can have severe consequences for players and their families, leaving many without the assistance they need for essential medical care.

Byron voices concerns with the following “These athletes gave their bodies and futures to the game. Yet the NFL concussion settlement has created unnecessary barriers that deny them timely justice. The way the settlement administration delays and devalues claims is unacceptable. I’m committed to exposing these practices, demanding accountability, and fighting to ensure players receive the care, compensation, and the respect they rightfully deserve.”

Throughout his advocacy, Byron Cuthbert has faced formidable legal battles on behalf of his clients. He has challenged settlement administrators program in court, contesting unfair denials and fighting for reforms that would make access more equitable. His outspoken stance has led to criticism from certain judicial and administrative figures, who have sometimes resisted the transparency and accountability he demands. Cuthbert’s efforts have exposed flaws in the system—such as burdensome qualification processes, inconsistent rulings, and a lack of empathy for injured players—drawing attention from both legal and public spheres.

Plaintiffs represented by Byron Cuthbert & Associates, LLC (“BCA”) announced they have filed a Reply in Support of their Motion for Relief before Judge Anita B. Brody in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, seeking enforcement of the NFL Concussion Settlement under Article XXVII. The reply details alleged systemic misconduct by the Claims Administrator and associated actors, including discriminatory treatment of claimants and their counsel, unlawful “training” that heightens standards beyond the Settlement, and chronic violations of mandatory processing deadlines.

The filing presents the following evidence:

• Audio and Email evidence of the NFL Claims Administrator bias: The filing attaches emails showing the Claims Administrator, who is supposed to be a neutral participant and has fiduciary duty to settlement class members, privately steering and recommending two non-Black attorneys to take over Mr. Cuthbert’s claims. Claims Administrator Orran Brown suggested that if Mr. Cuthbert worked with certain attorneys, “then we wouldn’t even file the audit report”.

• Video Evidence of contradictory physician “training”: The reply points to a video recording that was recorded on or around July 18, 2022, training where physicians were urged to apply stricter-than-contractual standards (including “strict scrutiny” of backdated diagnoses and suggestions to downgrade Alzheimer’s to non-compensable MCI in younger players). Plaintiffs argue this conflicts with the Court’s own 2019 ruling, which permits earlier diagnosis dates when supported by sound clinical judgment and records.

• Assertions of missed deadlines & delayed awards: The filing documents repeated failures to meet the Settlement’s mandatory timelines which is a harm that is magnified for players living with serious neurocognitive disease.

“Retired players were promised a fair, timely, and race-neutral process. Our filing shows that promise has been broken,” said Cuthbert. “We’re asking the Court to enforce the Settlement as written, protect players’ rights, and restore integrity to the program.”

Despite Cuthbert’s work obtaining and helping multiple former NFL players families, he has been criticized by some NFL Concussion Settlement Claims Administrators for pushing too aggressively for reforms. Yet, for Cuthbert, these challenges only reinforce his dedication to the cause, and he remains undeterred in his mission to secure justice for injured former athletes.

Cuthbert’s work is critically important because it extends far beyond the courtroom—it provides hope and tangible assistance to former NFL athletes and their loved ones. By helping players access programs like the NFL concussion settlement, he ensures that those suffering from CTE and related disorders are not left behind. His advocacy brings attention to the broader issues of athlete welfare and the urgent need for reform, making a lasting impact on the lives of those whose sacrifices on the field have too often been overlooked.

