Introducing Rocky Russo: Holistic Fitness Coach, Island Adventurer, and TLC’s Newest Heartthrob

Rocky Russo

Tune in to 90 Day Fiancé: Hunt for Love for All the Romance and Reps

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to flex the heartstrings and biceps! Meet Rocky Russo, the holistic fitness coach whose lifelong love affair with movement has hit the small screen—and the sun-soaked shores of Tulum—on TLC’s brand new reality series, 90 Day Fiancé: Hunt for Love.

Born into a family where exercise was more than a pastime—it was a second language—Rocky grew up flexing muscles and laughing in the mirror alongside his brothers, under the watchful eye of his father, a fitness enthusiast turned insurance pro. While others were buried in textbooks, Rocky was busy learning how to isolate his pecs and discovering the joys of self-care, lessons that would set the course for his life and career.

Rocky’s parents, both exercise physiology buffs, sparked in him a passion for wellness that’s only grown stronger with time. Today, as a holistic fitness coach, Rocky’s mission is simple but ambitious: to empower others to discover the transformative power of movement, mindfulness, and a big dose of fun. For Rocky, fitness isn’t just a regimen—it’s a gateway to living your best, happiest life.

Now, Rocky’s latest adventure takes him far from the gym floor and straight to the tropics and not to his tiny home in Hawaii that he frequents throughout the year to keep grounded and get his hands in the dirt. Rocky has joined the cast of 90 Day Fiance: Hunt for Love. That's right! America's favorite fitness guru is trading lunges for love as he sets out to find his perfect match.

From sunrise yoga on the sand to heart-to-heart chats under the stars, viewers can expect plenty of romance, laughter, and unexpected twists as Rocky and his fellow hopefuls navigate the wild world of modern matchmaking. Will Rocky find the one who can keep up with his energy (and maybe his burpee count)? Fans will just have to tune in to find out.

Don’t miss a single set or swoon! Catch all the sun-drenched drama and fitness-fueled flirtations on 90 Day Fiancé: Hunt for Love, airing exclusively on TLC and HBOMax. Grab a protein shake, rally the friends, and get ready for a season of island adventures not to be missed. Follow Rocky on IG @rocky.russo1 for all the latest news and updates!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.