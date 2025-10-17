Repawse by Leijing Zhou Wins Silver in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Repawse

Innovative Canine Rehabilitation Exoskeleton Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced Repawse by Leijing Zhou as the Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This distinction acknowledges the exceptional design and innovation behind Repawse, a groundbreaking canine rehabilitation exoskeleton that showcases the potential of advanced technology in enhancing animal welfare.Repawse addresses a critical need within the pet care industry, offering a humane and effective mobility solution for dogs with hindlimb impairments. By leveraging surface electromyography signals and real-time gait prediction, the exoskeleton enables coordinated and natural walking, aligning with current trends in personalized and technology-driven pet care. This innovative design has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for disabled pets and their owners, setting a new standard for rehabilitation products in the market.The award-winning exoskeleton stands out for its unique combination of intelligent motion control and pet-centered ergonomic design. Utilizing 3D printing technology, Repawse features custom-molded components that ensure optimal comfort, fit, and biomechanical alignment for each individual dog. The use of lightweight, durable materials, such as memory foam lining, aluminum alloy, and anti-slip rubber soles, demonstrates a meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to creating a product that prioritizes the pet's well-being.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Repawse serves as a testament to Leijing Zhou's dedication to pushing the boundaries of pet care product design. This achievement is expected to inspire further innovation within the brand and encourage the exploration of new possibilities in the field of animal rehabilitation. The award also motivates the Repawse team to continue their pursuit of excellence, driving advancements that benefit both pets and their owners.Repawse was designed by a talented team of individuals, each contributing their unique expertise to the project. Leijing Zhou led the design process, with Menghan Li, Xinmiao Shen, Xiaofei Gong, Xiaotong Guan, Ding Ding, Jinjie Li, Qianyi Wang, Keyin Chen, Zixiang Wang, and Zihan Zhang playing crucial roles in various aspects of the exoskeleton's development, from conceptualization to prototyping and testing.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Repawse exoskeleton at:About Leijing ZhouLeijing Zhou, hailing from China, is a renowned designer with an impressive academic background, having studied in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Singapore. Her research focuses on human-computer interaction and intelligent design, and she has been recognized with more than 10 prestigious design awards. Leijing Zhou has also published nearly 10 international journals and papers, cementing her position as a thought leader in the field.About Zhejiang UniversityZhejiang University is a prestigious public university located in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. Affiliated with the Ministry of Education, the university is part of Project 211, Project 985, and the Double First-Class Construction. With 7 faculties, 37 colleges, schools, and departments, Zhejiang University offers a wide range of academic programs, including 140 undergraduate and 300 graduate programs. The university also boasts seven affiliated hospitals, a museum, and two international joint institutes, and is a member of the esteemed C9 League.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes exceptional designs that demonstrate innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. Recipients of this prestigious award are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert jury members, including design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics, evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that make a notable impact on the advancement of the pet care industry and contribute to the overall improvement of animal welfare.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across various industries since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these achievements, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

