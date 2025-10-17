Spiral Eco3 by Design Nest and Nuwa Circular Solutions Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Sustainable Products

Spiral Eco3

Design Nest and Nuwa Circular Solutions Receive International Recognition for Innovative Recyclable Christmas Tree Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sustainable product design, has announced Spiral Eco3 by Design Nest and Nuwa Circular Solutions as a Silver Award winner in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Spiral Eco3 within the sustainable product industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and environmentally conscious design.The Spiral Eco3 design addresses a pressing issue in the sustainable product industry by offering a fully recyclable alternative to traditional artificial Christmas trees. By aligning with current trends and needs for eco-friendly holiday decor, Spiral Eco3 advances sustainable product industry standards and practices. This innovative design provides practical benefits for users, the industry, and the environment, showcasing the potential for more sustainable and recyclable products in the future.Spiral Eco3 stands out in the market with its unique spiral frame made entirely from 100 percent recycled and recyclable PET plastic. This patented design eliminates the need for steel components, making the tree fully recyclable at the end of its life. The flat-pack design reduces CO2 emissions during shipping, while the easy assembly and integrated USB-C powered lights with international plugs offer convenience for users. These features demonstrate the thoughtful design and functionality that set Spiral Eco3 apart from traditional artificial Christmas trees.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Spiral Eco3 serves as motivation for Design Nest and Nuwa Circular Solutions to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable product design. This achievement may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of eco-friendly holiday decor and beyond. By setting a new standard for recyclable artificial Christmas trees, Spiral Eco3 has the potential to influence industry practices and encourage more brands to prioritize sustainability in their product designs.Spiral Eco3 was designed by a talented team including Naomi from DesignNest, who guided the project from concept development to global marketing, as well as collaborators from Nuwa Circular Solutions B.V. and Edelman B.V.Interested parties may learn more at:About Design Nest and Nuwa Circular SolutionsDesign Nest and Nuwa Circular Solutions is a dynamic collaboration between two innovative companies based in the Netherlands. DesignNest is an open platform that helps designers create and sell their products, co-create designs with businesses, and counteract copycats by cooperating with manufacturers. Nuwa Circular Solutions specializes in developing sustainable and recyclable product solutions. Together, they bring a passion for creativity, market understanding, and environmental consciousness to their projects, delivering unique and eco-friendly products with global appeal.About DesignNestDesignNest is a platform that empowers designers to create and sell their products, facilitates co-creation of innovative designs with businesses, and protects intellectual property by collaborating with manufacturers. By providing a supportive ecosystem for designers, DesignNest fosters creativity, collaboration, and the development of unique, market-ready products.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and sustainable design practices. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovative material use, energy efficiency, waste reduction, recyclability, and social impact. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, highlighting the exceptional expertise and creativity of the awarded designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from pioneering designers, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an influential jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, the A' Design Award identifies and celebrates groundbreaking designs that push boundaries and inspire future trends. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://sustainableproductaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.