Triangledex by Industrial Design College Wins Silver in A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards

Innovative Bus Stop Design Recognized for Excellence in Street Furniture Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of street furniture design, has announced Industrial Design College as a Silver winner in the Street and City Furniture Design category for their innovative work, "Triangledex." This recognition highlights the significance of the A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards within the industry, positioning it as a prestigious acknowledgement of exceptional design.The Silver A' Design Award for Triangledex is particularly relevant to the Street Furniture industry and its stakeholders. The design aligns with current trends in smart city development and the integration of interactive elements in public spaces. By addressing limitations in existing bus stop systems, such as rigid information transmission and one-way interaction, Triangledex offers practical benefits for users and advances industry standards through its innovative approach.Triangledex stands out in the market for its unique blend of deconstructivist aesthetics and functional enhancements. The design features a modified triangular form, achieved through nonlinear modeling, which lends a sporty and modern feel to the bus stop. The integration of interactive elements, such as intuitive information visualization, sets Triangledex apart from traditional bus stops. The use of frosted stainless steel and transparent solar panels strikes a balance between durability, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal.The recognition bestowed upon Triangledex by the A' Street and City Furniture Design Awards serves as motivation for Industrial Design College to continue pushing the boundaries of design innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and explorations within the brand, fostering a culture of excellence and creativity. As a Silver winner, Triangledex has the potential to influence industry standards and contribute to the ongoing evolution of street furniture design.Triangledex was designed by a talented team from Industrial Design College, including Du Heli, Shen Linchuan, Li Yuankai, Xue Bomu, and Wang Xi. Each team member contributed their expertise to the project, resulting in a cohesive and innovative design solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About Industrial Design CollegeIndustrial Design College is a renowned institution based in China, dedicated to fostering excellence in industrial design education and practice. Led by Professor Wenkai Xue, the director of the National Experimental Teaching Demonstration Center of Industrial Design in LAFA and a member of the China Artists Association, the college has a strong track record of producing award-winning designs and nurturing talented designers. Industrial Design College's commitment to innovation and creativity is evident in their numerous publications, projects, and achievements.About LuXun Academy of Fine ArtsLuxun Academy of Fine Arts, founded in 1938 in Yanan, Shaanxi, was initiated by prominent leaders such as Mao Zedong and Zhou Enlai. The academy has a rich history and has played a significant role in the development of fine arts education in China. In 1945, the college relocated to the northeast and was officially established as Luxun Academy of Fine Arts in 1958. Today, it continues to be a leading institution in the field of fine arts, nurturing talented artists and designers.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and a deep understanding of design principles. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of outstanding achievements in the field of street furniture design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. The competition is open to entries from all industries and countries, and the rigorous evaluation process is conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning an A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases remarkable creativity and innovation on an international stage.To learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects, please visit:

