Swimming Pool Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 2.2% Through 2025-2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Swimming Pool Market?

The size of the swimming pool industry has witnessed a marginal expansion in the last few years. The market value is projected to increase from $3.52 billion in 2024 to the same value of $3.52 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.2%. The past growth is credited to factors like the growth in real estate, emerging trends in leisure and recreation, luxury and lifestyle choices, awareness about wellness and health, and expansion in the hospitality sector.

In the next couple of years, the size of the swimming pool market is anticipated to expand consistently, reaching a valuation of $3.85 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Factors such as increasing real estate demand, a heightened emphasis on wellness and fitness, population growth and urbanization, outdoor living environments, and growth in the tourism and hospitality sectors are significant contributors to the projected growth during the forecast period. Key trends anticipated during this period include the popularity of organic and natural pool maintenance products, the debut of compact and space-saving pool models, a focus on including health and wellness aspects in pool designs, partnerships for environmentally conscious pool building practices, and a rise in the use of alternate pool water sources.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Swimming Pool Market?

The surge in urbanization is anticipated to fuel the swimming pool market's expansion in the future. The term urbanization signifies the migration of individuals from rural to urban regions. There is a growing interest in swimming amongst urban dwellers for both health and leisure purposes, which in turn increases the number of swimming pools. As an example, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs estimates that by 2050, 68% of the global population will inhabit urban areas. Hence, the surge in urban populace acts as a catalyst for the growth of the swimming pool market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Swimming Pool Market?

Major players in the Swimming Pool include:

• Nidec Motor Corporation

• Pentair PLC

• Laswin Pool Products

• Hayward Pool Products Inc.

• Premier Pools and Spas

• Intex Corp

• Waterco Group

• Therm Products LLC

• Presidential Pools and Spas LLC

• Guangdong LASWIM Water Environment Equipment Co Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Swimming Pool Industry?

The ascendancy of technological innovations has become a prominent trend captivating attention in the swimming pool market. Preeminent companies operating in the realm of swimming pools are putting their efforts into devising novel technological solutions to meet their consumer's demands. For illustration, Latham, a swimming pool organization based in the United States, in collaboration with Poolside Tech, a United States-based tech firm, introduced Attendant in July 2024. This technology, specific to inground Latham fiberglass pools, is a cloud-dependent system that empowers homeowners to manage their pool's heat levels and water chemistry via their smartphones. It utilizes both historical performance metrics and existing weather conditions for optimal control. The Attendant system uses both past data on performance and real-time weather readings to make the most of heating, cooling, and solar systems. This optimizes the water's temperature and reduces energy expenditure.

What Segments Are Covered In The Swimming Pool Market Report?

The swimming pool market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Competition Pool, Recreational Swimming Pool, Children's Swimming Pool, Private Swimming Pool, Relaxation Pool

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Metal, Plastic

3) By Grade: Ordinary Swimming Pool, Eated Swimming Pool

4) By Construction: On Or Above Ground, In - Ground

5) By End User: Residential, Commercial Swimming Pool, Public Swimming Pool

Subsegments:

1) By Competition Pool: Olympic-Sized Pools, Training Pools, Multi-Purpose Competition Facilities

2) By Recreational Swimming Pool: Community Pools, Hotel And Resort Pools, Water Parks

3) By Children's Swimming Pool: Shallow Pools For Toddlers, Interactive Splash Pads, Themed Children's Pools

4) By Private Swimming Pool: In-Ground Residential Pools, Above-Ground Residential Pools, Custom-Designed Private Pools

5) By Relaxation Pool: Spa Pools, Infinity Pools, Hot Tubs And Jacuzzis



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Swimming Pool Market?

In 2024, North America dominated as the largest market in the swimming pool industry. The forecasted growth outlook for this region is discussed in the report. Examined regions in the report extend to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

