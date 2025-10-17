Bioplates by Alex Hell Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Sustainable Products

Bioplates

Innovative Biodegradable Tableware Solution Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Product Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sustainable product design, has announced Bioplates by Alex Hell as a Silver winner in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Bioplates within the sustainable product industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design excellence.Bioplates' recognition with the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and potential customers. The design aligns with current trends and needs for eco-friendly, durable, and elegant tableware solutions in professional hospitality settings. By meeting these demands, Bioplates demonstrates its practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, showcasing innovation and utility in sustainable product design.What sets Bioplates apart is its unique combination of biodegradability, durability, and elegance. Made from a next-generation biopolymer reinforced with natural minerals, Bioplates can withstand temperatures up to 140°C and over 7,000 industrial dishwasher cycles without compromising its compostability. The tableware's textured surface helps hide cutlery marks, while the engraved bottom conveys an environmental message, making it a functional and educational addition to luxury outdoor dining services.The recognition of Bioplates by the A' Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design Award may inspire future designs and influence industry standards. This achievement serves as motivation for the Studioneves team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in sustainable product design, fostering further exploration and development in this field.Bioplates was designed by Alex Hell, the Creative Director, with production development by the Studioneves Team. Scientific testing was conducted in partnership with the University of Aveiro and Sublime Hotel.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Bioplates design at:About Alex HellAlex Hell is a Brazilian designer and co-founder of Studioneves, a ceramic atelier based in Portugal that develops sustainable, handcrafted tableware for the hospitality sector. With a background in events and communication, he transitioned to product design with a focus on environmental impact, material innovation, and practical application in professional kitchens. Since 2019, he has led sustainability initiatives within the company, including its B-Corp certification and the creation of guides to support responsible practices in ceramics and gastronomy.About StudionevesStudioneves is a ceramic atelier based in Portugal, specializing in the design and production of sustainable, handcrafted tableware for the hospitality sector. Founded by Brazilian designers Alex Hell and Gabi Neves, the studio collaborates with leading chefs and hotels worldwide to create bespoke ceramic pieces that combine functionality, aesthetic precision, and environmental responsibility. Studioneves operates in over 18 countries, offering tailored solutions for both fine dining and large-scale hospitality groups, while integrating circular design principles, renewable energy, and waste recovery into its production process.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing sustainable design practices through their work's technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and environmental considerations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that Silver A' Design Award winners represent notable achievements in sustainable product design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

