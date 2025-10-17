Geneus DNA and Gatta by After Design Living and Space Co.,Ltd. Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Geneus DNA and Gatta

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious award in the field of interior design, has announced Geneus DNA and Gatta by After Design Living and Space Co.,Ltd. as the Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of the award-winning design within the interior design industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovation and excellence.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate exceptional functionality, aesthetics, and alignment with current industry trends. Geneus DNA and Gatta's multifunctional retail store concept exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders while advancing interior design standards and practices.Geneus DNA and Gatta stands out in the market through its innovative integration of personalized genetic services and a café experience. The design seamlessly merges diverse functions within a single space, using minimalist lines, clean details, and a futuristic palette to embody the brand's ethos of precision and accessibility. The open layout enhances functionality and visual appeal, while elements like LED strip lighting and the aroma of expertly crafted coffee create an immersive, futuristic atmosphere.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for After Design Living and Space Co.,Ltd. to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. The award-winning concept of Geneus DNA and Gatta may inspire future projects and directions within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of multifunctional retail spaces.Interior designer: Mr. Vacharapon Saetung, Interior designer: Ms. Jittsuphang Virachditchaphong and After Design Living and Space Co.,Ltd. collaborated on the design of Geneus DNA and Gatta. Mr. Saetung and Ms. Virachditchaphong contributed their expertise in interior design, while After Design Living and Space Co.,Ltd. provided overall direction and support for the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About After Design Living and Space Co.,Ltd.After Design Living and Space is an interior design firm in Bangkok, Thailand, recognized for crafting spatial experiences that balance innovation with emotional depth. With a foundation in design thinking, they have led projects across commercial, retail, and lifestyle sectors, making complex ideas feel less intimidating through thoughtful, inclusive design. Their work reflects a refined attention to detail, user-centric thinking, and a strong sense of luxury.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award acknowledges top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation. Recipients are recognized for their contribution to raising industry standards and advancing design practice. Their work often incorporates original innovations, elicits a strong emotional response, and makes a notable impact on improving everyday life. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring the award's prestige and credibility.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, providing an opportunity to demonstrate creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for superior design capabilities. The award is organized annually and is open to entries from all countries. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award ultimately aims to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at https://interiorsawards.com

